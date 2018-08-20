Helmet stickers, scholarship among Maryland football's plan to honor Jordan McNair

The Maryland football team announced its plans Monday morning to honor redshirt freshman Jordan McNair, who died June 13 after suffering heatstroke during a May 29 conditioning test.

At a brief and solemn ceremony inside the team’s indoor practice facility, the Terps announced that they will wear a sticker with McNair’s No. 79 on their helmets throughout the season and will hold a moment of silence at the Sept. 1 season opener against Texas and two weeks later in the home opener against Temple.

No Maryland player will wear McNair’s jersey number for the next three seasons, corresponding with the span of what would have been the redshirt freshman’s college career, and he will be honored on what would have been his Senior Day in 2020. McNair’s locker at the Gossett Team House will be encased in glass and moved when the team moves over to Cole Field House.

The offensive line meeting room will be named in McNair’s honor and a scholarship will be given in his name.

“We come here today as University of Maryland football players to change the conversation,” said senior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, who along with sophomore offensive lineman Johnny Jordan spoke for the team. “It’s time to get back to what’s important and that’s honoring our fallen friend, brother and teammate, Jordan McNair.

“The moment that we stop saying his name, the moment that we begin to forget, his legacy will begin to fade. We plan to have his legacy live on forever. We plan to never forget. This season, Jordan’s spirit will be living in each and every one of us. Every play we make, every snap we take will be in Jordan’s honor. As I said at the funeral, Jordan was fearless. He was a dreamer. He would do anything for his teammates. He fought ’til his very last breath for his teammates and now we would like to honor him.”

CAPTION Sun writers Peter Schmuck and Don Markus discuss the press conference held at UMD by President Wallace Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Sun writers Peter Schmuck and Don Markus discuss the press conference held at UMD by President Wallace Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION University of Maryland president Wallace D. Loh and athletic director Damon Evans met Tuesday in Baltimore with the family of Jordan McNair, who died from heatstroke June 13. They also announced the formation of a national commission to look into the Terps' football culture. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland president Wallace D. Loh and athletic director Damon Evans met Tuesday in Baltimore with the family of Jordan McNair, who died from heatstroke June 13. They also announced the formation of a national commission to look into the Terps' football culture. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56