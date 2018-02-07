Tracking the Terps News and notes on Maryland football, basketball and other sports
Previewing Maryland basketball vs. Penn State: game time, odds and how to watch

Here's what you need to know about the Maryland men's basketball team's game against Penn State on Wednesday night.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pa.

TV/Video: Big Ten Network, BTN2Go (Brandon Gaudin, Shon Morris)

Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM (Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche)

Records: Maryland (16-9, 5-7 Big Ten Conference) vs. Penn State (16-9, 6-6)

Line: Penn State by 4½ (as of Wednesday morning)

Team leaders: Points: Anthony Cowan Jr. (16.2 per game) and Tony Carr (19.5)

Rebounds: Bruno Fernando (6.1 per game) and Mike Watkins (9.9)

Assists: Cowan (5.0 per game) and Carr (4.8)

Game preview: The Baltimore Sun: “Solid at home, Maryland men's basketball team is suddenly Big Ten road worrier”

The Daily Collegian: “How Penn State men's basketball can take down Maryland in Big Ten rematch”

