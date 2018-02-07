Solid at home, Maryland men's basketball team is suddenly Big Ten road worrier

A year ago, the Maryland men’s basketball team was something of an anomaly when it came to the Big Ten Conference. In going 12-6 overall in the league, the Terps won seven of nine road games, including their first five.

The first road loss came at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, where this year’s team plays Wednesday night hoping to turn around its struggles away from Xfinity Center.

After winning its league road opener this season at Illinois, in overtime and with help at the end of regulation from the home team, the Terps have lost five straight.

Much of it has to do with the most challenging road schedule Maryland (16-9, 5-7) has played since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, with four games against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

“We’re a different team. I think that has a little to do with it,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said Tuesday. “And we have played good teams. I do think we’ve played better on the road as we’ve been out there. It’s hard out there. And what we’ve been through [with injuries] makes it even more difficult.”

After blowout losses at then-No. 1 Michigan State (91-61) and now-No. 14 Ohio State (91-69), The Terps have been more competitive on the road.

In its past three road trips, Maryland lost close games at then-No. 23 Michigan (68-67) on Jan. 15, at Indiana (71-68) on Jan. 22 and at No. 3 Purdue (75-67) last week.

“We feel like two of our last three games we could have won and you’d look at us a lot differently than you’re looking at us right now,” Turgeon said, referring to the Wolverines and Hoosiers.

The problems that still affect Turgeon's team at home — particularly in its inability to hold on to late leads — are only magnified when Maryland hits the road.

It can begin the moment the game begins.

“It is a lot of mental, especially when you come out of the gate with some of the places you go to play and the energy of the crowd and a lot of teams tend to get off to good starts on their home courts, especially in front of a big crowd,” sophomore guard Kevin Huerter said Tuesday.

“Then you don’t always get the same calls that you get at home that you do on the road. It’s just general across college basketball. It kind feels of like everyone in the building is against you, the refs, the crowd. That’s something you’ve got to kind of overcome, along with winning the game.”

Asked what the difference is this season compared with last season, Huerter was candid in speaking last week about the mindset of the respective teams.

"Last year, going on the road, to be honest, having someone like Melo [Trimble], knowing how even-keeled he was, he was so content going on the road,” Huerter said a couple of days after the Purdue game. “A lot of guys followed that.”

CAPTION Maryland sophomore Kevin Huerter discusses Sunday’s win over Wisconsin. (Don Markus/Baltimore Sun) Maryland sophomore Kevin Huerter discusses Sunday’s win over Wisconsin. (Don Markus/Baltimore Sun) CAPTION Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talk about the Terps' 68-63 win over Wisconsin on Sunday night in College Park. (Kennerth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun video) Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard talk about the Terps' 68-63 win over Wisconsin on Sunday night in College Park. (Kennerth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun video)

Asked after Sunday’s 68-63 home win over Wisconsin what it will take to win on the road, sophomore guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was equally blunt.

“Cut down on dumb mistakes,” he said.

If there has been anybody who has tried to carry on Trimble’s tradition of playing as well on the road as at home — if not better — it’s Cowan.

Cowan is scoring more (nearly 20 points) and shooting better (48 percent overall, 47 percent on 3-pointers) at Big Ten road venues this season than at home. At Xfinity Center, Cowan has averaged 15.5 points while shooting just under 43 percent overall and a shade over 33 percent on 3-pointers.

More typically, Huerter has played better in Big Ten home games, where has averaged just over 17 points and shot the ball a little better from the field. Huerter’s road production drops off (14.8), and he has shot 48 percent from the field (50 percent overall at home) and 42.4 percent on 3-pointers, less than a percentage point lower than at home.

As a team, Maryland is actually shooting a lot better in conference on the road than at home on 3-pointers (42.4 compared with 35 percent.) and only slightly better at home overall (46.9 vs. 44.2).

Not surprisingly, the biggest difference is in free throws and turnovers.

The Terps are shooting 82.4 percent from the line at home compared with 73.8 on the road, while taking 34 more attempts. Maryland has also averaged nearly double the turnovers on the road (15 to eight).

Maryland has run into other problems, such as foul trouble and injuries.

Before he bruised his left heel last week at a practice, senior center Michal Cekovsky was in foul trouble at Indiana after he and freshman center Bruno Fernando were in foul trouble at Michigan State earlier in the season.

With the team already down to eight scholarship players, redshirt junior guard Dion Wiley didn’t play in the second half at Purdue after spraining his ankle in the first half and graduate transfer Sean Obi fouled out, playing just seven minutes.

“Sometimes the whistle is a little bit tougher out there on the road,“ Turgeon said. “And we’re so thin now, it makes it more difficult for us. We seem to be in unbelievable foul trouble on the road. … It’s just a lot of stuff that’s come up.”

Huerter believes that despite only one sellout at home — against Michigan State — the Terps feed off their fans at Xfinity Center.

“I think most of our team, we come out with good energy [at home] when we have our crowd into it,” Huerter said last week.

Still, Turgeon didn’t anticipate this year’s road trouble, having won 16 of 27 road games in Maryland’s first three years in the Big Ten.

“I’m disappointed, I expected to win more road games, Turgeon said Tuesday. “Maybe we will down the stretch. We’ll see. We still believe that because of what we did last year we’re a good road team, even though it hasn’t produced the wins.”