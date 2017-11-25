Instant analysis of Maryland's season-ending 66-3 loss to Penn State

A year after beating Rutgers to become bowl eligible in DJ Durkin’s first season at Maryland, the Terps were demolished, 66-3, by No. 10 Penn State before a pro-Nittany Lions crowd announced at 49,460 on Saturday.

While Maryland Stadium seemed like Beaver Stadium South, bathed in blue and white through the upper reaches of the typically empty top deck, the Terps looked like the same team that has struggled for two months.

The loss was the seventh in the last eight games after a 3-1 start for Maryland (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten).

A season that began with a 51-41 shootout win over then-No. 23 Texas in Austin — the first win over a ranked team under Durkin — ended with another blowout loss to a Big Ten East opponent.

After trailing 14-0 at halftime a week earlier in a 17-7 loss at then-No. 17 Michigan State, Maryland was down 14-0 after a quarter, with the Nittany Lions looking at second-and-goal at the 2.

Penn State scored on that drive on a 2-yard shovel pass from Trace McSorley to tight end Mike Gesicki, then added a third touchdown on a 9-yard pass from McSorley to Gesicki.

The Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2) led 31-0 at halftime.

Maryland didn’t score until graduate transfer Henry Darmstadter’s 42-yard field goal with 1:01 left in the third quarter made it 52-3. Darmstadter had a 47-yard attempt earlier in the game hit the upright and fall away.

Sophomore quarterback Max Bortenschlager, who played much of the season after the team’s top two quarterbacks — fellow sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome and freshman Kasim Hill — were lost in the first three games with torn ACLs, finished 20-for-36 for 185 yards. He was sacked four times.

The one-sided nature of the game dredged up painful memories of Penn State’s last visit to what was then called Byrd Stadium. In Mark Duffner’s second year, the Nittany Lions beat the Terps, 70-7.

The only bright spot for the Terps was junior wide receiver DJ Moore breaking the school’s record for receptions in a season. Moore caught eight passes for 100 yards, giving him 80 receptions for 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Not only did Moore break Geroy Simon’s previous record of 77 with his sixth catch of the first half, he also became only the third receiver in Maryland history to go over 1,000 yards, joining Marcus Badgett and Torrey Smith.

No-shows good on senior day

Maryland honored 17 of its 19 seniors before the start of the game. It was likely a sign that the two players who didn't partake, wide receiver Taivon Jacobs and linebacker Jesse Aniebonam, could be back next season.

Jacobs, a fifth-year senior who finished the season second on the team in receiving (47 for 553 yards and five touchdowns), missed two years with knee injuries and will likely apply for a medical hardship waiver for a sixth season of eligibility.

Aniebonam, a true senior who was lost for the season after breaking his ankle at Texas, would get an extra year from the NCAA if he decides not to enter the NFL draft.

Next important date is Dec. 20

With the new national signing day coming up in less than a month, Durkin and his staff will start hitting the road next week hoping to secure another top-20 class.

According to 247Sports, the Terps’ 2018 class is currently ranked 19th in the country. Unfortunately, three of Maryland’s Big Ten East opponents are ranked higher: Ohio State is currently No. 1 with Penn State No. 3 and Michigan No. 14.

Unless the Terps can add some four-star prospects to what is now a 21-player class made up of three four-star and 18 three-star recruits, that ranking is bound to drop. Two teams ranked behind Maryland are USC and Alabama, both of which have signed only 11 players.

Texas, which opens the season at FedEx Field against Maryland and will be looking to avenge this year’s loss, has the second-best class right now.

