Previewing Maryland basketball vs. Northwestern: game time, odds and how to watch

Here's what you need to know about the Maryland men's basketball team's game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Time: Noon

Location: Xfinity Center

TV/Video: ESPN2, WatchESPN (Jason Benetti, Jason Capel)

Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM (Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams)

Records: Maryland (16-10, 5-8 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (15-10, 6-6)

Line: Maryland by 4½ (as of Saturday morning)

Team leaders: Points: Anthony Cowan Jr. (16.2 per game) and Scottie Lindsey (14.2)

Rebounds: Bruno Fernando (6.2 per game) and Dererk Pardon (6.7)

Assists: Cowan (5.0 per game) and Bryant McIntosh (5.4)

Game preview: The Baltimore Sun: “As his career winds down, senior Jared Nickens heats up for Maryland”

The Daily Northwestern: “Northwestern seeks first-ever win at Maryland”

CAPTION Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon discusses his team’s loss to Penn State on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in State College, Pa. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon discusses his team’s loss to Penn State on Wednesday, Feb. 7, in State College, Pa. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland sophomore Kevin Huerter discusses Sunday’s win over Wisconsin. (Don Markus/Baltimore Sun) Maryland sophomore Kevin Huerter discusses Sunday’s win over Wisconsin. (Don Markus/Baltimore Sun)

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer