Previewing Maryland basketball vs. Northwestern: game time, odds and how to watch

Here's what you need to know about the Maryland men's basketball team's game against Northwestern on Saturday.

Time: Noon

Location: Xfinity Center

TV/Video: ESPN2, WatchESPN (Jason Benetti, Jason Capel)

Radio: 105.7 FM, 980 AM (Johnny Holliday, Chris Knoche, Walt Williams)

Records: Maryland (16-10, 5-8 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (15-10, 6-6)

Line: Maryland by 4½ (as of Saturday morning)

Team leaders: Points: Anthony Cowan Jr. (16.2 per game) and Scottie Lindsey (14.2)

Rebounds: Bruno Fernando (6.2 per game) and Dererk Pardon (6.7)

Assists: Cowan (5.0 per game) and Bryant McIntosh (5.4)

Game preview: The Baltimore Sun: “As his career winds down, senior Jared Nickens heats up for Maryland”

The Daily Northwestern: “Northwestern seeks first-ever win at Maryland”

