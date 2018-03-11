Maryland men's basketball team not invited to NIT either

For the third time in coach Mark Turgeon’s seven years at Maryland, the Terps will not be playing in the postseason.

Maryland (19-13), which had been thought to be a fourth or fifth seed in the National Invitation Tournament, was left out of the 32-team field of the second-tier tournament.

A late rush of regular-season champions guaranteed spots as well as two other Big Ten teams with better resumes than the Terps contributed to Maryland’s exclusion.

It marks the first time since the 2013-14 season — the last for the Terps in the Atlantic Coast Conference — that Maryland will not be playing in the postseason.



Penn State, which split with the Terps during the season and was considered an NCAA bubble team with three victories over Ohio State, is a No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Temple.



Nebraska, which beat the Terps in their only meeting in Lincoln last month and finished fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record, is a No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 seed Mississippi State.

