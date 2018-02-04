In battle of Big Ten's best, Terps women handle Nebraska and edge closer to league title

February only just began, and the Maryland women’s basketball team might already be running away with another Big Ten Conference title.

In a battle of the league’s top two teams, the Terps handled host Nebraska, 64-57, to move 1½ games clear of their competition in the Big Ten. Maryland (20-3, 9-1) already had a win over second-place Ohio State (8-3), the preseason favorite. Purdue and Minnesota are 7-3 and 6-3, respectively.

The win was the Terps’ fifth straight and an encouraging start to a six-game stretch in which they will play away from College Park five times. Maryland next travels to East Lansing to face Michigan State, which on Jan. 11 dealt the Terps their only loss in league play.

The Cornhuskers (17-7, 8-3), who had won five straight games entering Sunday’s showdown, could not stop sophomore wing Kaila Charles. Though she struggled with turnovers (nine of the team’s 17 total), the reigning Ann Meyers Drysdale Women's National Player of the Week finished with a game-high 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Reserve junior forward Brianna Fraser was Maryland’s next-best option for much of Sunday, finishing with 14 points in 16 minutes. The rest of the Terps’ roster combined to shoot for 6-for-32.

Nebraska got as close as five points in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by freshman wing Taylor Kissiner, who had a team-high 18 points. The Huskers’ second-leading scorer, freshman center Kate Cain, finished with just eight points.

While Nebraska held Maryland to 39.7 percent shooting, the hosts were even worse from the field (35.6 percent) and not much better from the foul line (8-for-14). The Terps also finished with a 49-29 rebounding advantage, a hallmark of their six straight Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles combined.

With the win, Maryland moved to 7-0 all time against the Huskers. Last year's meeting at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a 93-49 thrashing, was the worst home loss in Nebraska's program history.

MARYLAND (20-3): Christinaki 3-15 3-6 11, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Charles 11-16 3-4 25, Confroy 1-5 0-0 3, Lewis 2-6 4-6 9, Ellison 0-2 0-0 0, Fraser 5-10 4-5 14, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Small 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 23-58 14-23 64.

NEBRASKA (17-7): Simon 1-9 3-4 5, Cain 4-10 0-2 8, Cincore 3-5 1-4 7, Eliely 2-7 0-0 5, Whitish 2-8 2-2 7, Blackburn 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 1-1 0-0 2, Kissinger 6-10 2-2 18, Morton 0-4 0-0 0, Stallworth 2-5 0-0 5, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 8-14 57.

Maryland 14 13 20 17—64

Nebraska 10 12 17 18—57

3-point goals—Maryland 4-12 (Christinaki 2-5, Charles 0-1, Confroy 1-3, Lewis 1-3), Nebraska 7-20 (Simon 0-3, Eliely 1-2, Whitish 1-3, Kissinger 4-8, Morton 0-3, Stallworth 1-1). Assists—Maryland 13 (Lewis 6), Nebraska 13 (Whitish 4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Maryland 49 (Charles 16), Nebraska 29 (Cain 9). Total fouls—Maryland 12, Nebraska 20. Technical fouls—None. A—6,185.

