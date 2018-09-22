Maryland and Canada redeem themselves with resounding 42-13 win over Minnesota in Big Ten opener

If Maryland’s opening-game victory over then-No. 23 Texas was a statement game for the Terps after their long, tragic summer, then Saturday’s Big Ten opener was a statement game for their interim coach and offensive coordinator.

Matt Canada, who took the blame for last week’s no-show blowout loss to previously no-win Temple in the home opener, deserved a lot of the credit for his team’s 42-13 win Saturday over previously unbeaten Minnesota at Maryland Stadium.

Having running backs Ty Johnson and Anthony McFarland certainly helped, as did the return of offensive tackle Derwin Gray and offensive guard Terrance Davis. Gray didn’t play against Temple and Davis had been limited because of an undisclosed injury.

After struggling for the second time in the first three games a week ago, Johnson went over the 100-yard mark for the second time this season and 10th time in his career. Johnson rushed for 123 yards on 11 carries, most of it coming on an 81-yard touchdown run that was the longest of his career and the fourth longest in Maryland history.

Coming off his first 100-yard game, McFarland had a second, with 112 yards on just six carries, and two touchdowns. The redshirt freshman, who sat out last season while still recovering from the broken leg he suffered before his senior year at DeMatha, scored on runs of 26 and 64 yards.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill, who looked unsure of himself the previous two games after an impressive performance against the Longhorns, was efficient Saturday. Hill finished 10-for-14 for 117 yards, with nearly half of the yardage coming on a 54-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver DJ Turner.

Despite hurting itself with 10 penalties for 118 yards, mostly trying to cover Minnesota’s receivers, the Maryland defense put great pressure on walk-on freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad, who was sacked four times and intercepted twice, including a pick-six by grad transfer Tre Watson.

The victory helps Maryland (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) go into its bye week with a little momentum before traveling to Michigan on Oct. 6. It also helped take some of the pressure — much of it self-imposed — off Canada. It was Maryland’s second straight win over Minnesota (3-1, 0-1).

Unlike last week’s slow start against Temple, the Terps jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Gophers.

After struggling on offense in the loss to the Owls, Maryland scored on its first possession, with McFarland going the last 26 yards of an eight-play 75-yard drive.

The Terps increased their lead quickly.

After a three-and-out on its second offensive series, Maryland needed just two plays to find the end zone on the next possession — a 10-yard run by McFarland and the career-long run by Johnson, who had just 23 yards a week ago.

Leading 14-3 in the second quarter, the Terps increased their lead when Hill avoided a sack and found Turner a step behind the Minnesota defense for his 54-yard touchdown reception.

Both first-half scoring drives for Minnesota were helped by penalties against the Maryland defense.

The Gophers seemingly went into their locker room at half with some momentum after cutting the deficit to 21-10 on a 17-yard pass by Annexstad to fellow freshman Rashod Bateman with 54 seconds left. Another score early in the third quarter might have made it a different game.

But Annexstad’s first pass of the second half — on second down from the Minnesota 29 — was poorly thrown and intercepted by Watson, who ran it 36 yards for a touchdown. It was the second interception this season for Watson.

After a 41-yard field goal cut Maryland’s lead to 28-13, McFarland showed why he is a future star. After he and Johnson helped move the ball from the Maryland 25 to the 36, McFarland took a handoff, cut left, stopped and cut right, outracing the Minnesota defense 64 yards to the end zone.

Minnesota twice threatened to pull closer, but Maryland’s defense came up big on two fourth-down plays.

The first came on a fourth-and-4 at the Maryland 8, when junior defensive end Byron Cowart sacked Annexstad, who lost a fumble recovered by Terps sophomore linebacker Bryce Brand. Later, on a fourth-and-5 at the Maryland 9, Annexstad’s pass into the end zone was intercepted by senior cornerback RaVon Davis.

CAPTION Maryland interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada talks Monday about his team’s 35-14 loss to Temple. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada talks Monday about his team’s 35-14 loss to Temple. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Interim coach Matt Canada’s talks about Maryland’s 35-14 loss to Temple in the home opener Saturday. Interim coach Matt Canada’s talks about Maryland’s 35-14 loss to Temple in the home opener Saturday.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56