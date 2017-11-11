Mistakes pile up as Michigan piles on during Maryland football's 35-10 loss

All week long, second-year coach DJ Durkin and his players on the Maryland football team talked about not repeating the misery of last year’s demolition at Michigan.

All week long, the Terps promised to be more engaged than they were during last week’s disheartening loss at Rutgers.

Maryland didn’t get blown out Saturday as badly as it did last season, even though it appeared that might happen again after falling behind at halftime 28-0.

But the final score — 35-10 in favor of the Wolverines — was not as competitive as it appeared. Only Jim Harbaugh’s respect for his former defensive coordinator might have kept the margin of defeat from getting out of hand.

One thing can be said about Maryland’s fifth loss in six games: this wasn’t just on Durkin's much-maligned defense. It was on every unit, as well as on Durkin and his staff.

The offense, with redshirt sophomore Ryan Brand making his first start and becoming the fourth quarterback to start for the Terps this season, was filled with trickery, but got very little until the second half.

The defense, coming off an embarrassing performance in Piscataway, N.J., had a couple of good series in the first quarter before the proverbial dam opened in the second.

And special teams, which had been pretty solid since Durkin arrived, experienced Australian punter Wade Lees getting blocked for the first time, leading to an easy touchdown by Michigan two plays later.

It helped the Wolverines build a 28-0 halftime lead, which was a slight improvement for the Terps on the 35-0 deficit they faced going into the second half of last year’s 59-3 defeat in Ann Arbor.

While the defense played better in the second half, the offense couldn’t score until a 20-yard field goal by Henry Darmstadter late in the third quarter.

Brand, who completed eight of 12 passes for 68 yards against Rutgers after sophomore Max Bortenschlager was injured, finished 16 of 35 for 136 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions against Michigan.

Despite constant pressure by a team that leads the nation in defense and the Big Ten in sacks, Brand was sacked just once. Most remarkable was that he finished the game without getting hurt.

Best play: After an early flea-flicker pass from sophomore running back Lorenzo Harrison III was dropped by a wide-open Brand, the Terps pulled off what might have been their most creative play of Walt Bell’s stint as offensive coordinator.

A 36-yard run by Harrison had given the Terps, trailing by four touchdowns, a first down at the Michigan 35. On second-and-10, Brand handed off to junior running back Ty Johnson, who flipped the ball to junior wide receiver DJ Moore, who then hit Brand for a 21-yard pass.

Worst play: Trailing 14-0 early in the second quarter, facing a fourth-and-7 from the Maryland 30, Durkin decided to try a fake punt. Jake Funk’s shovel pass to senior wide receiver Jacquille Veii went for only three yards.

On Michigan’s first play from scrimmage after the fake, sophomore quarterback Brandon Peters found junior tight end Zach Gentry for a 33-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

What it means: Not much in the big picture, since the down-to-the-wire loss at Rutgers all but doomed Maryland’s chances of a second straight bowl appearance under Durkin. But at some point, the Terps are going to have to play one of the Big Ten’s elite close, too.

In games against ranked teams — the Wolverines were No. 21 in the Associated Press poll coming in, but unranked in the College Football Playoff rankings — Maryland has lost by an average of 39 points and, even worse, has been outscored 191-13 in the first half of those six games.

