Maryland cuts down turnovers and Gardner-Webb in 82-60 victory

Like Halley’s Comet or a partial lunar eclipse, a rare occurrence took place Saturday at Xfinity Center during the first 10 minutes of Maryland’s game against Gardner-Webb.

The Terps had committed just one turnover.

While the second, a little over 13 minutes into the first half, started a spate of three in five possessions, Maryland seemed more under control during its 82-60 victory.

Averaging a Big Ten-worst 17.2 turnovers per game, the Terps wound up with six at halftime and 11 for the game. It wasn’t the lowest number for the season — that was seven against Purdue in the Big Ten opener — but it was a step in the right direction after 44 over the two games before Saturday.

Freshman guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph) led Maryland (9-3) with a carer-high 18 points, while sophomore guard Kevin Huerter finished with 15. Senior center Michal Cekovsky had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Terps down two players

Not that it mattered, but Maryland went into Saturday’s game without two of its frontcourt players — freshman center Bruno Fernando and sophomore forward Justin Jackson.

Fernando, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday’s 87-62 victory over Ohio, was not in a boot. He even shot free throws when the team warmed up before the game against Gardner-Webb.

Jackson, who played 19 minutes Thursday despite leaving practice early Wednesday with an illness and not starting for the first time all season, was held out of Saturday’s game.

Tomaic steps in

Redshirt freshman Joshua Tomaic, who had played a total of 17 minutes in five games before Saturday, was able to get some court time against Gardner-Webb because of Fernando’s injury as well as early foul trouble for redshirt junior forward Ivan Bender and graduate transfer Sean Obi.

Coming into a game for the first time in the first half, Tomaic finished with nine points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. He hit his second career 3-pointer from the corner and then made a nice up-and-under reverse layup in the second half.

At 6 feet 9, Tomaic has the kind of length that could help the Terps and is seemingly more athletic than most of the other Maryland big men aside from Fernando. If he doesn’t have Jackson’s 7-3 wingspan, he’s close.

Morsell under control and over the top

Aside from scoring a career high, Morsell showed both his acumen and athleticism against Gardner-Webb.

The 6-4 freshman took just eight shots, hitting six, and made six of his seven free throws. Even more important in terms of his role this season, Morsell also made just two turnovers in 23 minutes.

Comfortable in the mid-range and around the basket, Morsell didn’t stray too far outside against Gardner-Webb’s zone. He found seams to drive, or just took it over the Runnin’ Bulldogs and dunked.

CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks about the 72-70 loss to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. (Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks about the 72-70 loss to Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Terps' Kevin Huerter scored a game-high 23 points in Maryland's 72-70 loss to the Syracuse Orange in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. (Baltimore Sun video) Terps' Kevin Huerter scored a game-high 23 points in Maryland's 72-70 loss to the Syracuse Orange in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. (Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56