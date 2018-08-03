Five storylines going into the start of Maryland preseason football practice

For a team coming off a 4-8 season, there is no shortage of questions for the Maryland football team going into the 2018 season.

Some of them even have to do with football.

The Terps, who will start preseason practice Friday in College Park, have more depth than they’ve had since DJ Durkin took over in 2016 and should have enough talent to provide more competition for some of the Big Ten East’s elite teams, something Maryland has rarely done the past two years.

Here are five story lines going into preseason practice.

1. The aftermath of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair

It’s been nearly three months since the 19-year-old redshirt freshman and former McDonogh standout fell ill after the team’s conditioning test and was transported to a local hospital and eventually to Cowley Shock Trauma, where he died June 13 from what his family recently said was heatstroke.

At the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Durkin said that the team planned on honoring McNair throughout the season, though exact details were still being formulated as to how and when that would happen. McNair’s death will be the story no matter what happens on the field.

It will interesting to see the mood and tone of the practices getting ready for the season opener Sept. 1 against Texas at FedEx Field. The intensity Durkin and his staff have demonstrated during his first two years will likely be dialed down a little or even a lot, at least at the start.

With the ongoing external investigation looking into the circumstances surrounding the workout where McNair struggled to finish the conditioning test, as well as the response by the training staff immediately afterwards, the team’s ability to focus on the season might be compromised until the results are known.

2. The quarterback battle between Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome

Durkin said at the end of spring practice that the two quarterbacks who each tore ACLs early last season should be ready to go for the first preseason practice. There were conflicting reports over the past few months about which of the quarterbacks was further along in their rehabilitation.

If both are ready to go full-tilt, it seems likely they’ll be sharing most of the repetitions for awhile, with junior Max Bortenschlager and true freshman Tyler DeSue getting the rest. With Hill and Pigrome getting their first live look at new coordinator Matt Canada’s offense, it could take a couple of weeks to sort things out.

Based on what they did last season before getting hurt, it should be a pretty good battle. But Hill’s size and arm strength, not to mention what Durkin and others have said are preternatural leadership skills, should give the former four-star prospect the edge to start the opener against the Longhorns.

Still, don’t discount Pigrome. Though a bit undersized for a pro-style offense like the one Canada ran at LSU, Pigrome was dynamic against Texas last season in Austin between the time he threw an early pick-six and his season-ending injury late in the third quarter of Maryland’s 51-41 victory.

3. The return of Jesse Aniebonam

As difficult as it was for the Terps to recover from the loss of their two top quarterbacks, it was equally problematic for Maryland’s defense to play most of the season without its top pass rusher.

Aniebonam, who broke his ankle in the Texas game and missed the remainder of the season, can be an absolute monster if healthy. But after being limited in spring practice, his explosiveness will be something to watch early in the preseason.

Durkin is hoping Aniebonam returns to his form as a redshirt junior in 2016, when he led the Terps with nine sacks and 14 tackles for losses as well being one of the Big Ten’s top 3-4 outside linebackers with 30 quarterback hurries.

Without Aniebonam last season, Maryland dropped from 37 sacks (tied for third in the Big Ten) to 16 (tied for 12th) and was ahead of only Nebraska in total defense (419.4 yards allowed per game).

4. The play of the transfers

At least four transfers should have a chance to make an impact in 2018.

Inside linebacker Tre Watson was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a sophomore at Illinois and had another solid season as a junior despite missing three games with an injury. A graduate transfer, Watson is expected to take over for Jermaine Carter Jr. as the team’s MIKE linebacker.

Rayshad Lewis, the son of Ravens legend and new Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis, could be used at both wide receiver and cornerback. The younger Lewis showed some flash as a freshman at New Mexico State, where he caught 40 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Marcus Lewis, who played his first two seasons at Florida State, should be in the mix to take over for JC Jackson, who left after his junior year to pursue an NFL career. Lewis showed in the spring that he could be a legitimate shutdown corner if he can stay healthy.

The most intriguing newcomer is defensive end Byron Cowart, who is trying to prove that his two disappointing seasons at Auburn were more a case of fit than fitness. The 6-4, 293-pound Cowart, who was once the nation’s top recruit by ESPN and Rivals, could give Aniebonam and the rest of the D-line a major boost.

5. The crowded backfield

Certainly the team’s deepest position, Maryland might also have as much talent at tailback as anybody in the Big Ten outside of Ohio State. How Canada utilizes a group that could go five or even six deep is also going to be part of the discussion.

While senior Ty Johnson has certainly earned his right to claim the No. 1 spot after what he did the past two seasons, who is next in the pecking order will be up for grabs in the preseason.

Redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland, who sat out last season while recovering from a broken leg that forced him to miss his senior year at DeMatha High, will likely push junior Lorenzo Harrison III for the top backup role.

Given that Canada also has been known to line up two tailbacks, or have one used in the slot, could give a bigger role to junior Jake Funk, who could also be dangerous in an offense that uses its backs as receivers.