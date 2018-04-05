Maryland football OC Matt Canada to make $650,000 annually; other contract details released

First-year Maryland offensive coordinator Matt Canada received a three-year deal that will pay him $650,000 annually, according to a copy of his contract obtained through a public-records request.

With a $450,000 annual salary and additional $200,000 in supplemental income, Canada is tied with defensive coordinator Andy Buh for the highest-paid assistant on Terps coach DJ Durkin’s staff. Still, the compensation marks a pay cut from his previous post. As the offensive coordinator at LSU, Canada was due $1.5 million annually over his three-year contract, among the highest salaries in the country.

After a disappointing first season in Baton Rouge, Canada and the Tigers agreed to part ways, with the school agreeing to pay him $1.7 million of the $3.25 million he would have been owed through the 2019 season.

Canada’s contract with Maryland, his seventh school in the past nine seasons, also entitles him to bonuses for appearances and wins in bowl games. He has a $225,000 buyout in the the first year of his contract; the cost falls to $112,500 in the second and third years. (The buyout remains $225,000 if he leaves for a Big Ten Conference school at any point in his contract.)

Canada’s predecessor, Walt Bell, who left for the same position at Florida State in January, earned $500,000 annually at Maryland. Former Terps offensive coordinator Mike Locksley made nearly $900,000 in 2015 before his dismissal.

Chuck Heater, the most prominent of Maryland’s three other coaching hires this offseason, earned a significant raise in his move from Marshall. As defensive coordinator of the Thundering Herd, Heater was paid $230,000 in 2016. As safeties coach for the Terps, he will earn $365,000 annually over a three-year deal.

Running backs coach Jafar Williams, who returned to his alma mater after two seasons at Rutgers, signed a two-year contract worth $225,000 annually, while offensive line coach Bryan Stinespring, a former Virginia Tech and James Maddison assistant, is due $340,000 in 2018 and 2019.

