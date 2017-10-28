Maryland, Indiana still seeking answers in battle to stay out of Big Ten East basement

A month ago, Maryland began its Big Ten schedule with a down-to-the-wire road win at Minnesota despite starting third-string quarterback Max Bortenschlager after sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome and freshman Kasim Hill were lost for the season with torn ACLs.

Since then, the Terps have not come close to winning another league game, and considering the back end of their schedule, they’re running out of legitimate chances. One of them comes Saturday, when Indiana visits Maryland Stadium for homecoming.

It’s rare that a team without a conference win would be favored on the road, but that is the case for the Hoosiers, who have been far more competitive in four games against the elite of the Big Ten than the Terps have been in their two.

Unlike Maryland, which has lost three straight league games by an average of 29.7 points, Indiana took then-No. 17 Michigan to overtime in Bloomington, Ind., before losing 27-20 and gave then-No. 18 Michigan State all it could handle in East Lansing before losing 17-9 last week.

“I think Coach [Tom] Allen has tremendous job there with that program,” Terps coach DJ Durkin said Tuesday of Indiana’s first-year coach and former defensive coordinator. “I know they’ve been up and down in a few games, but they give you a lot of problems.”

Since giving up 596 yards in a 49-21 season-opening loss to then-No. 2 Ohio State, the Hoosiers have improved steadily on defense. Indiana even limited then-No. 4 Penn State to 39 rushing yards on Sept. 30 and held Michigan to 58 passing yards two weeks ago.

Since switching quarterbacks from fifth-year senior Richard Lagow to freshman Peyton Ramsey, the offense has become a bit more low-risk and consistent. Ramsey completed 22 of 34 passes for 158 yards against the Spartans.

“Their young quarterback, Ramsey, he’s doing a really good job,” Durkin said. “You can tell he’s got a great understanding of their offense. He can beat you throwing it or running — really gets himself out of trouble when it’s there, does a great job of that.”

Durkin also sees progress his Terps have made, even in defeat.

After rushing for 135 yards combined and averaging 1.9 yards per carry in the losses to then-No. 10 Ohio State and Northwestern, Maryland rushed for 143 yards on 35 carries in last week’s 38-13 loss at then-No. 5 Wisconsin.

The biggest struggle for Maryland has been on defense, with its inability to get off the field on third down.

“It's really been an Achilles heel for us,” defensive coordinator Andy Buh said Wednesday. “Not just this week, but it's something that we have been addressing every week. It is something that's just not happening for us.

“You look at every drive last week, and go back to the last couple of games, there's always a third-and-long situation in every scoring drive that we just can't get off the field on. That's an issue. That's really the biggest thing. We don't look at it in any other way.”

Asked how much the lack of a pass rush — Maryland has just one sack in the past five games — helps opposing offenses on third down, Buh said, “A lot of it is that we're just not winning up front.”

“You can't really put it on a lot of the coverage because coverage has been tight,” Buh said. “Just pressuring the quarterback and making him uncomfortable and flushing him out of the pocket. We don't necessarily need sacks every time, but we need to get him off his spot and not let him sit there with his feet planted in the ground and throw strikes all day.”

Senior safety Josh Woods (McDonogh) said the Terps have been more competitive than the final scores might indicate.

“I feel that anybody who knows football knows that the score is not the only tale of the game,” Woods said. “I know just watching the film [from Wisconsin] and seeing what plays were there to be made … there are plenty of plays that could have shifted momentum one way or the other.”

The Terps need to win Saturday to ignite their nearly doused bowl hopes, then follow it up with a victory on Nov. 4 at Rutgers. After that, Maryland finishes the season with home games against Michigan and Penn State sandwiched around a road trip to Michigan State.

”Honestly, we’re not thinking about further down the road,” Woods said. “[Getting bowl eligible] is a thought, but if we don’t focus on this one game specifically, then none of it matters anyway. It’s just one game at a time.”

Indiana could also use a victory to help get its season back on track. While the Hoosiers host Wisconsin next week, they finish the season with nearly the opposite schedule of Maryland — road games at Illinois and Purdue sandwiched around a home game against Rutgers.

While the losses have seemingly worn down the Terps as much mentally as physically, Durkin said he could see a “breakthrough” at practice, with the mood lightening at practice this week. Woods could sense it, too.

“We play better ball when we’re having fun out there,” Woods said. “The coaches are out there with a whole new energy from the past couple of weeks, the players are out there with a whole new energy. It’s kind of like the whole team’s kind of — what he called it, a breakthrough? That’s it.”

