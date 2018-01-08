Maryland hires James Madison assistant Bryan Stinespring as offensive line coach

James Madison assistant coach Bryan Stinespring will join the Maryland football team as its new offensive line coach, he told reporters Sunday.

Stinespring, the Dukes’ offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, waited until after James Madison’s Football Championship Subdivision championship game Saturday to confirm his departure, which had been previously reported.

“I was really excited to be at James Madison,” Stinespring, a James Madison alumnus and Clifton Forge, Va., native, told The Roanoke Times. “I wasn’t looking to move on.”

Stinespring, 54, previously coached at Virginia Tech, serving as offensive coordinator from 2002 to 2012 and as recruiting coordinator from 1994 to 2001 and again from 2013 to 2015. Current Hokies head coach Justin Fuente did not retain Stinespring when he was hired in 2015 to replace the retiring Frank Beamer.

James Madison named Stinespring its tight ends coach in January 2016, and he transitioned to the offensive line this season. The Dukes went 28-2 in his two seasons at the school, winning the national title last year and falling short Saturday against North Dakota State. Senior left tackle Aaron Stinnie earned All-America honors this season, leading a rushing offense that finished 25th in the FCS in yards per game (194.3).

Stinespring will replace Tyler Bowen, who accepted a position as Penn State’s tight ends coach after one season in College Park.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer