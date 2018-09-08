After sloppy start, Maryland rebounds in second half to ground Bowling Green, 45-14, for 2-0 start

Maryland came to Bowling Green on Saturday night trying to show that last week’s season-opening win over then-No. 23 Texas was not an emotion-fueled fluke.

The Terps left Doyt L. Perry Stadium with a 45-14 victory over the Falcons, knowing they need to play a lot harder and smarter if they don’t want the team’s third straight 2-0 start to derail quickly.

Trailing 14-10 at halftime and seemingly on the verge of self-destructing with a slew of penalties, Maryland woke up late in the third quarter.

Certainly senior running back Ty Johnson did.

Johnson, who gained just 30 yards on 11 carries in last week’s win over the Longhorns, rushed for 124 yards on 12 attempts with one touchdown. Sophomore Tayon-Fleet Davis added 102 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Maryland (2-0), which was held to just 143 rushing yards on 46 attempts against Texas, finished with 444 yards on 53 carries against the Falcons, who had just 15 rushing yards on 28 carries.

As they did before their game with the Longhorns, the Terps carried Jordan McNair’s jersey out for the opening coin toss to honor the offensive lineman who died in June after suffering heatstroke.

But for more than a half, Maryland’s emotions were seemingly misguided, resulting in a bunch of unsportsmanlike penalties at inopportune times.

When the penalties stopped, the Terps got going.

The second-half outburst was the reverse of what happened three years ago against the Falcons (0-2) in College Park, when the Terps watched a 13-6 halftime lead disintegrate into a 48-27 loss to Bowling Green.

This time, Maryland outscored Bowling Green 35-0 in the second half.

Maryland stopped itself with a slew of penalties — including four on one early offensive series that negated a touchdown — and finished with 14 for 139 yards.

In fact, the biggest play for the Terps came after a penalty.

Facing a third-and-22 after an unsportsmanlike penalty by sophomore center Johnny Jordan, senior wide receiver Jahrvis Davenport took a short pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill.

One terrific spin later, Davenport was racing for the go-ahead 22-yard touchdown, giving Maryland its first lead of the game, 17-14, with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the offense stuck to its ground game. Led by Johnson, the Terps marched 68 yards in six plays, with Johnson picking up half of them and Fleet-Davis scoring from 9 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Terps seemed to be clean of penalties on that drive, until redshirt senior Derwin Gray was called for a lack of sportsmanship. The reason? “Celebrating with the fans in the stands,” the referee said.

After Maryland showed how explosive Canada’s offense could be at the start of last week’s victory over the Longhorns, the Terps proved they were still capable of imploding at the start of Saturday’s game.

On Maryland’s second offensive series, two runs by junior Lorenzo Harrison III totaling 54 yards — including a potential touchdown — were negated by the four penalties, two of them chop blocks.

The defense then had problems of its own, with a personal foul on junior defense end Byron Cowart and a holding on junior cornerback Tino Ellis contributing to Bowling Green’s scoring drive.

A 3-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Jarret Doege to senior wide receiver Scott Miller with 33 seconds left in the opening quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead.

If last week’s opening quarter was the “longest quarter I’ve ever been a part of,” according to Canada in terms of time, the fast-moving first quarter Saturday had to be equally long to Canada in terms of frustration.

While Hill and the offense got off to a fast start against Texas — scoring on two of their first three possessions, including a pair of touchdowns for true freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones — they struggled for a long time Saturday.

Except for a 17-yard run by Johnson on the first snap, and the two runs by Harrison, the offense appeared out of sync. Hill seemed to have trouble reading the Bowling Green defense.

Canada went briefly to junior Tyrrell Pigrome to spark the offense. For one play he did, running for 18 yards on his first snap. But he botched the handoff on a jet sweep to junior wide receiver DJ Turner, and fumbled on the next play.

After the Terps forced a three-and-out — with junior linebacker Isaiah Davis getting his second sack of the game on third-and-9, Hill was back at quarterback.

Hill, who tried a pair of long passes on his previous series and would finish the first half just 5-for-11 for 46 yards, simply handed the ball off on this one.

Four went to Fleet-Davis, including one for 30 yards. Five went to Harrison, whose 40 yards included a 5-yard touchdown to help tie the game at 7 with 2:34 left in the first half.

Just when it seems like Maryland would go into its locker room with a little momentum, it gave it right back, with the Falcons scoring with 1:13 remaining before halftime.

After yet another penalty helped push the ball to the Maryland 29, Doege avoided a rush and stepped into the pocket, finding sophomore receiver Quintin Morris 10 yards behind the defense for a touchdown.

The Terps salvaged something out of the first half.

Starting from their own 35, the Terps got the ball to the Bowling Green 23 before the drive stalled and freshman Joseph Petrino kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the half.

