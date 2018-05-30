Ex-Terp Tucker recalled as person 'loved by many'; wife, daughter were injured in fatal crash

Cliff Tucker texted Dominique Hamilton for the last time Sunday night. The former Maryland men’s basketball guard was in San Antonio for a game at Lackland Air Force Base, just some hoops to pass the offseason with. He told his old Chapin High School classmate that he was in town, that he wanted to meet up.

Hamilton, a former Missouri and NFL defensive lineman, couldn’t make Tucker’s game. He’d gone on a float trip, and by the time it had finished and Tucker’s game was scheduled to tip off, Hamilton was over an hour away.

So they made plans to meet up at a Hooters restaurant. Then Tucker told him it’d be better to see him after he got back to his hotel. Hamilton asked Tucker to text him the address. He never heard back.

Even as life had pulled the two natives of El Paso in different directions — Tucker back to the border city on Texas’ western edge, Hamilton to more than 500 miles southeast, in San Antonio — the former football teammates had remained “best friends,” Hamilton said. They talked almost every week. Hamilton had been looking forward to their next meeting especially; he wanted to ask Tucker, in person, to be in his wedding party.

On Monday, Hamilton got a call from a friend. It was about Tucker. “I was like, ‘Wow,’ ” he recalled thinking Wednesday. “It just kind of hit hard because I'd just talked to him.”

Tucker had died in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on Interstate 10, less than 200 miles from El Paso. Investigators said the tread on the right rear tire of the van that Tucker was riding in separated, causing the vehicle to lose control and roll. Tucker, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 29.

Two others in the van were killed, and the driver and three remaining passengers were injured. Genesis B. Soto, 29, and her 3-year-old daughter, Andrea, both of El Paso, were among those hurt. Genesis B. Soto was Tucker’s wife, Hamilton confirmed, and Andrea their daughter. Both parents also had a child from a separate relationship, he said.

“He loves them very much,” Hamilton said. “He definitely loves his daughter a lot. I recently had the chance to see all of them together, and he just lit up. He loved them dearly. Of course, you know relationships have their ups and downs, but they always came back to each other because it was one of the loves that was strong enough to keep them together, no matter what situation was going on.”

Genesis was taken to to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, and Andrea to University Medical Center in El Paso, both with “incapacitating injuries.”

Hamilton called Tucker “the life of the party,” someone who always had a smile on his face. And “he always made you smile,” he said.

Even his teasing was well intentioned. Before Hamilton became the force who earned all-state honorable mention as a senior at Chapin, he was just a large body with small production. Tucker, a two-time football team captain, brought Hamilton in under his wing. “You're bigger than all of these guys. You're supposed to be just dominating them,” he recalled Tucker, a wide receiver, telling him. “That's just how it is. You've got to be a bully out there.”

When a college would send Tucker a recruiting letter or scholarship, he’d let Hamilton know. That got under Hamilton’s nerves. He resolved that the only way to shut up his friend was to raise his own recruiting profile, to improve however he could. When they left Chapin, Hamilton was Super Prep’s No. 29 defensive tackle prospect in the nation, and Tucker was bound for a career in basketball.

He was just that good of an athlete, Hamilton said, and just as good a friend.

“He was just a great person — a very, very great person,” Hamilton said. “Loved by many.”

