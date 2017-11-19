Freshmen Morsell and Fernando make strong first impressions in Maryland's 4-0 start

Nearly a quarter century ago, a pair of Maryland freshmen joined three sophomores in leading the Terps to a surprising turnaround season that ended with a trip to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16.

Bruno Fernando and Darryl Morsell probably won’t do nearly what Joe Smith and Keith Booth did as freshmen during the 1994-95 season, but what they did Saturday night against Bucknell brought back memories.

Like Smith, Fernando is a 6-foot-10 center who can affect a game at both ends, as he did with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in Maryland’s 80-78 comeback win over the Bison.

And like Booth, a fellow Baltimorean, Morsell displayed fearlessness and toughness during a second half when he scored 12 of his 15 points and led the Terps back from a 15-point deficit.

Four games into their college careers, the impact Fernando and Morsell have had on sophomores Anthony Cowan Jr., Kevin Huerter and Justin Jackson is as obvious as when Smith and Booth were added to a lineup that included Duane Simpkins, Exree Hipp and Johnny Rhodes.

“Darryl is a really intense player. So is Bruno,” said Cowan, who led the Terps in scoring for the fourth straight game, finishing with 16 points and five assists. “When they’re both in the game, that boosts everybody’s spirits up a little bit, makes everyone play a little harder.”

Fernando, perhaps the most electric big man Maryland has had since Chris Wilcox, who last played for the Terps in 2001-02, has been impressive with the passion that bubbles over and his array of post-up moves, including a spin across the lane that is quickly becoming one of his trademarks.

“I think I’ve been with that spin move since I was in high school my junior year,” said Fernando, who left his native Angola to spend his last two years of high school playing at two academies in Florida.

“My [high school] coaches always tell me, ‘Stop spinning, stop spinning.’ But I just kept doing it. It’s just something that comes natural. I think I do a great job of recognizing what the defense is and just score out of it.”

Morsell, whose combination of physicality and athleticism is reminiscent of what Dez Wells showed during his three years at Maryland through 2014-15, has improved his jump shot since joining the Terps. His strength can be found in his ability to elevate in the lane or get his hands on loose balls.

After being inserted into the lineup right after halftime, Morsell helped jump-start the biggest second-half comeback in coach Mark Turgeon’s seven-year tenure by scoring eight of Maryland’s first 10 points. At one point, he outscored Bucknell 11-9.

Morsell’s 3-point play on a short bank shot in the lane was perhaps the play that stood out.

“I like to get downhill, use my body,” Morsell said. “That’s me to a T.”

Asked whether his ability to score in the air is something that has been a part of his game for a long time, Morsell smiled.

“I really honestly even don’t notice it, so it’s probably something that comes natural to me,” Morsell said. “I guess I’ve always had it.”

It’s Morsell’s defensive ability, and the fact he can use both his length and strength to guard multiple positions that has made the biggest impact so far and played a huge role in Maryland’s comeback Saturday.

After the game, Turgeon said Morsell’s defensive versatility was as important as, if not even more vital than, his scoring.

Turgeon said it allowed Morsell to guard forward Zach Thomas and be able to switch onto point guard Stephen Brown on ball screens that helped the Terps get a handle on the Bison, who had taken a 50-35 halftime lead by hitting 20 of 31 shots in the first half.

“That’s the reason Coach Turgeon brought me here,” Morsell said. “We weren’t getting the job done in the first half and Coach Turgeon felt we should do a lot of switching on ball screens in the second half. My versatility allowed him to to do that.”

Fernando and Morsell became close when they took their official visits last year on the same weekend. The relationship has only grown since the season began.

“Every timeout I talk to Darryl and I know he’s a great offensive player, I just tell him, ‘Take it to the basket and I got your back. I’ll try to run right behind you and try to get a rebound if you miss, but always try to take it to the basket and try to get a foul or score,’ ” Fernando said.

Turgeon said his decision to insert Morsell into the lineup to start the second half and then play with the two freshmen with his three sophomores for a large chunk of the half was pretty simple.

“I was just trying to play my best players and give us the best matchups,” Turgeon said.

It’s becoming clear that Morsell and Fernando are in that mix going forward.

Cowan can’t go back nearly a quarter century to recall two freshmen making such an impact. He only has to go back to last season, when he and Huerter became the first pair of Maryland freshmen to start an opening game since Smith and Booth.

“Just some of the games that happened last year with me, Kevin and Justin, [when] we made a big shot,” Cowan said. “I think Bruno and Darryl really help us today. Whenever Bruno’s in, you can always hear him.

Whenever he [makes] a play, he’s always going to the crowd and getting people loud. That gives a big boost of energy. Just how hard Darryl plays all the time on the defensive end and going to rebound. That was really helpful tonight.”

