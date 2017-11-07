QB Max Bortenschlager will be a game-time decision against Michigan

In what has become a familiar refrain to what has become a frustrating season, Maryland coach DJ Durkin was asked Tuesday about the injury status starting quarterback, sophomore Max Bortenschlager. Durkin’s answer was predictably vague.

Unlike the season-ending ACL tears suffered by sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome in the opener at Texas and freshman Kasim Hill two weeks later against Towson,Bortenschlager’s injury in the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss at Rutgers last week is still something of a mystery.

And so is his availability for Saturday’s home game against Michigan, or whether he might be replaced by sophomore walk-on Ryan Brand, who despite not taking a previous snap all season nearly led the Terps to the game-tying touchdown in the final minute.

“Max is doing good, he continues to get better and better every day. … Nothing definitive yet, probably a game-time decision,” Durkin said. “We're only Tuesday right now, we'll continue to evaluate things every day, nothing we haven't been through before.

“[We’ll] keep evaluating every day and figure out what's obviously best for the young man, No. 1, and what's best for our team.”

Durkin declined to say whether Bortenschlager sustained a concussion or a shoulder injury after trying to pick up a first down by running on third-and-3.

"He took a pretty good hit right there," Durkin said. "Max is a tough kid, he's bounced back many times. Max will be just fine."

Sophomore Ryan Brand, who played admirably in relief of Bortenschlager and nearly led the Terps to a tying touchdown in the final minute, will get the start against Michigan Saturday at Maryland.Stadium if Bortenschlager can’t go.

“I thought Ryan came in and did an outstanding job under the circumstances. That's really his first snaps,” Durkin said. “He comes into the game and we went on a 17-play drive really to tie the game. I know the touchdown pass got called back. You couldn't ask much more from him.”

Brand’s 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs was called back by a holding call on left tackle Derwin Gray. A fourth-down pass to senior DJ Moore was batted away, though it appeared cornerback Isaiah Wharton had a piece of Moore’s jersey.

Brand completed eight of 12 passes for 68 yards after coming in late in the game for Bortenschlager, including three on third down and one on fourth. The drive, coming after Rutgers had erased a 24-17 deficit with a pair of touchdowns consumed more than 6 ½ minutes.

“He made big plays on both third and fourth down,” Durkin said. “That’s a credits to his teammates around him who were doing a great job, but also to Ryan, to say that’s a guy that prepares the right way.

What’s to say that he’s going to get a snap in the game? He could easily be a guy who’s not ready to play. He wasn’t. He was locked in, ready, he executed. We were running our offense and he did a great job with it.”

“There’s a lot of frustration, not just [on] my part, coaches, players alike.” Durkin said. “Obviously at that position, it’s kind of like, if you got good play at that position, it probably hides other things. When you don’t have someone there, then it makes everything else stand out.

“I think we’ve played at a high level at a lot of positions, but with constant injury and turnover at that position, it makes it sometimes more difficult than what it could be or should be or would be if we didn’t have that. We spend zeo

Brand, who started his college career at Air Force, is more of a dual-threat quarterback than Bortenschlager, similar to sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome and freshman Kasim Hill, both out for the season with torn ACLs.

A walk-on, Brand transferred to Maryland when his younger brother Bryce, now a freshman linebacker, committed to play for Durkin. After leaving Air Force in the spring of 2016, the older Brand spent last season at the College of San Mateo.

With the game tied at 24 last Saturday, Bortenschlager was injured early in the fourth quarter against Rutgers after getting hit hard trying to make a first down. He left the field tugging at his collarbone and went immediately into the medical tent on the Maryland sideline.

Durkin declined to say whether it was a concussion or a shoulder injury.

"He took a pretty good hit there. Max is a pretty tough kid, I think he'll bounce back just fine,” Durkin said.

In Bortenschlager’s place on what turned out to be Maryland’s last possession, Brand came in with Maryland trailing 31-24. It was the first snaps he took at quarterback this season.

Brand came into preseason camp fifth on the depth chart behind Pigrome, Hill, Bortenschlager and redshirt junior transfer Caleb Henderson. It was Henderson who replaced Bortenschlager when he left the Ohio State game with a mild concussion.

Against Rutgers, Brand led the Terps on a 17-play, 63-yard drive that took up more than 6 ½ minutes.

Brand completed three third-down passes and a fourth-down pass and appeared to find senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs on a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game with a little over a minute left.

But junior left tackle Derwin Gray was called for holding.

On first-and-20 from the 25, Brand hit junior wide receiver DJ Moore for a 10-yard gain. After two incompletions, Brand tried Moore again, but the ball was knocked away by cornerback Isaiah Wharton, who appeared to be holding Moore’s arm as he pushed him out of bounds.

Rutgers ran out the clock to win the game.

Brand’s first start comes against his home state school, Michigan, and his second could come against another local team, Michigan State, in East Lansing on Nov. 18.

Brand and his brother grew up in Detroit and attended Detroit Jesuit High.

Saturday’s game starts a three-week stretch similar to last season, when the Terps played Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska in succession. After the Wolverines and Spartans, Maryland finishes the season at home against Penn State.

Maryland (4-5, 2-4) would likely have to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible for the second straight year under Durkin, who spent a year at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator before getting his first head coaching job with the Terps.

