Three-star forward Ricky Lindo commits to Maryland basketball, will enroll for 2018-19

Three-star forward Ricky Lindo has committed to the Maryland men’s basketball team and will enroll in time to join the Terps this season, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8 Wilson (D.C.) standout initially planned to attend prep school and reclassify to the Class of 2019, but with coach Mark Turgeon’s immediate need for a front-court player, Lindo became the Terps’ sixth incoming recruit. He also claimed offers from Bucknell, George Washington, Loyola Maryland, Mount St. Mary's and Yale, among others.

"We're thrilled to have Ricky join our Maryland family,” Turgeon said in a release. “Ricky is a talented young man and excellent student from a great family. He's 6-8 with a long wingspan, making him a very versatile player with the ability to play multiple positions for us. He can do a lot of different things well, has great upside as just a 17-year-old. I'm looking forward to working with Ricky to help him reach his full potential."

Lindo received an offer after visiting College Park on Aug. 2. The sudden departure of Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard — the team announced the day before that the center was leaving school without having played a game to seek a professional career — only heightened Lindo’s importance to the program.

Before Lindo’s pledge, Maryland had just 10 players on scholarship, and only four were front-court players: rising sophomore star Bruno Fernando, five-star recruit Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph), often-injured Ivan Bender and the still-developing Joshua Tomaic.

A late bloomer, Lindo reportedly grew 6 inches between his sophomore and junior years at Wilson. He averaged 13.4 points for Wilson last season, according to The Washington Post, just behind Class of 2020 four-star guard Dimingus Stevens and Class of 2019 Boston College guard commit Jay Heath.

"I've always been a Maryland fan since I was younger growing up in the area, and it was basically a dream come true to be able to play for my hometown school that I've always admired,” Lindo said in the release. “During my visit I feel like I clicked with the current players and we really got along. We have the same goals of making it far in the NCAA Tournament and winning the Big Ten, and I think I can help this team accomplish those goals. I'm excited to be a Terp."

Lindo played with 2019 Terps commits Makhi and Makhel Mitchell on local Amateur Athletic Union powerhouse DC Premier this summer, impressing with his athleticism and length.

"In my opinion, Ricky was very under-recruited," DC Premier program director Damon Handon told 247Sports.com. "He has huge upside. He is only 17 years old, and I think he might have been our best player during July. He can guard multiple positions, and he keeps getting better on the offensive end. I expect Ricky to have an excellent career at Maryland."

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer