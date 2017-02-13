Maryland men fall two spots in poll to No. 23

Losing at home to a ranked team is apparently worse than losing on the road to an unranked team — at least in the eyes of the voters in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll.

A week after falling four spots following a one-point loss in College Park to then-No. 23 Purdue, Maryland fell only two spots in this week's poll despite a 70-64 loss last Tuesday at Penn State.

The Terps are currently No. 23.

What was even more surprising was that Northwestern, which was among the unranked teams receiving votes last week, didn't move back into the top 25 after Sunday's 66-59 road win at then-No. 7 Wisconsin.

The Wildcats, who lost earlier in the week at home to Illinois, have played the past three games without leading scorer Scotty Lindsey, who is out with mononucleosis.

Maryland (21-4, 9-3), which rebounded from its two-game losing streak to beat Ohio State at home Saturday, plays at Northwestern (19-6, 8-4) on Wednesday and at now-No. 11 Wisconsin (21-4, 10-2) on Sunday.

Lindsey is not expected back for the game against the Terps.

Along with the Terps and Badgers, No. 16 Purdue (20-5, 9-3) is the only other Big Ten team ranked in the top 25.

