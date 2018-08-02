Turgeon remains confident FBI probe will show no wrongdoing for Maryland men's basketball team

More than seven months after his program was first connected to the FBI’s ongoing investigation into college basketball’s corruption, Maryland men’s coach Mark Turgeon said Thursday that his feelings haven’t changed.

He feels confident that the FBI probe will show no wrongdoing on Maryland’s part.

“I’m the same way I was the first day — I feel great about our involvement,” Turgeon said to reporters after the Terps’ workout at Xfinity Center.

Maryland, which will embark on a three-game, 10-day summer tour to Italy on Saturday, received two subpoenas in recent months from the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York’s Southern District related to the FBI probe.

The first involves a former player allegedly receiving a little over $14,000 from agent Andy Miller. The player’s name is redacted, but it is believed to be Diamond Stone, who came to Maryland as one of the country’s top high school prospects in 2015 and stayed for only one season before being picked in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft.

Longtime Maryland assistant Bino Ransom was mentioned in the subpoena involving the former player, whose name was redacted. Since Ransom was the lead recruiter for Stone, it is believed that Stone is the player in question.

The subpoena requested a copy of Ranson’s contract and any “investigative file maintained by Maryland regarding allegations of possible or potential misconduct by Ranson.”

The second subpoena involves Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, a player Turgeon and his staff had recruited and many believed was headed to Maryland. According to the subpoena, De Sousa’s guardian had asked a former Adidas executive named in the FBI investigation for money to repay another school and or shoe company after the player chose to play for the Jayhawks.

Turgeon, whose name was not mention in either subpoena, said he and his staff have been cooperative with the FBI.

Browse photos from Maryland men's basketball games during the 2017-18 season.

“They’re asking for information, so we’re helping them with information on those cases,” Turgeon said.

Turgeon said the university’s internal review looking into allegations from the first subpoena had been completed.

“In my mind, that’s over,” Turgeon said. “I’m not concerned about it at all. I don’t lose sleep over it. I don’t think about it. We’re moving on and I am going to coach this team.”

