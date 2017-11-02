Maryland men double up Randolph-Macon, 88-44, in home basketball exhibition

Life went on at Maryland after Gene Shue left in the 1950s, and after Tom McMillen, Len Elmore and John Lucas left in the 1970s. It went on after Walt Williams and Joe Smith and Juan Dixon.

It also went on after Lefty Driesell resigned and Gary Williams retired.

Now it goes on after Melo Trimble left a year early after three remarkable seasons. The Terps began the post-Melo era Thursday night in a men’s basketball exhibition game against Randolph-Macon.

Led by sophomore Anthony Cowan, who shared the point guard position last season with Trimble, and freshman guard Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), who will share it this season with Cowan, Maryland doubled up on its Division III opponent, 88-44.

Cowan finished with 17 points, while Morsell scored 14, with both players shooting 6-for-9 from the field and getting three assists each. Sophomore guard Kevin Huerter added 11 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore forwaard Justin Jackson scored 10, with six rebounds.

Morsell is the un-Melo

It took Morsell until the spring of his junior year of high school before major college coaches, including Maryland’s Mark Turgeon, started taking notice.

Once they did, the offers kept coming. But the Terps, who were behind only Southern California in terms of making an offer to Morsell, have something they haven’t had in a while in terms of a tall, long, physical penetrating guard.

Morsell, whose outside shot is reportedly much improved, was 0-for-2 from 3-point range, but his ability to get to the basket, defend on the perimeter and find teammates is something the Terps can use.

One of Morsell’s early baskets came on the kind of reverse scoop that Trimble trademarked during his career. Another came on a 360-degree dunk, showing the kind of athleticism that is keeping Trimble out of the NBA.

It will be interesting to see how often Turgeon pairs Cowan and Morsell, and whether Morsell might eventually get Turgeon to play more and more three-guard sets with Cowan and sophomore Kevin Huerter.

Obi will be fan favorite

It’s easy to see what Turgeon saw in bringing in his latest graduate transfer. Sean Obi has not only the size (6 feet 9, 250 pounds) that can help against some of the bigger teams in the Big Ten, but also a pretty good motor.

While whatever lateral quickness he had as a freshman at Rice has been compromised by the knee injury he suffered during his two-year stay at Duke, Obi could be one of the harder workers Turgeon has had during his seven years at Maryland.

Obi, who had 13 double-digit rebounding games as a freshman and averaged over nine a game for the Owls, had eight in 12 minutes to go along with eight points.

Fernando sits, Tomaic plays

Maryland’s other scholarship freshman, 6-10 Bruno Fernando, sat out the exhibition as a precaution after suffering a sprained left ankle in practice two weeks ago.

It isn’t known whether Fernando will be ready for the season opener Nov. 10 against Stony Brook at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., but the big man from Angola has been shooting after practice.

Fernando’s absence enabled redshirt freshman forward Joshua Tomaic to get into the rotation for one night. Tomaic, a 6-9 forward from the Canary Islands, redshirted last year.

