Three-star Florida wide receiver Ahmarean Brown commits to Maryland

Three-star Florida wide receiver Ahmarean Brown committed to Maryland on Saturday, giving the Terps their third commitment in the Class of 2019 just before their Red-White spring game.

"Thanks to Coach [DJ] Dirkin, Coach [Chris] Beatty and the entire coaching staff for believing in me," he wrote on Twitter.

The Tampa, Fla., standout is rated the No. 70 overall wide receiver prospect nationally and the No. 79 recruit in Florida, according to the 247sports.com Composite rankings. He also claimed offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

The 5-foot-10 Brown had 36 catches for 622 yards and six touchdowns and 15 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Maryland offered him in late February, and he was in College Park this weekend to visit.

Brown is the second prospect to pledge to Maryland this month. St. Charles linebacker Kameron Blount committed on April 1, joining Ballou (D.C.) cornerback Lavonte Gater as the only other members in the class.

Watch junior-season highlights of Brown below.

