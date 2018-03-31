Former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell one of 13 selected to Naismith Hall of Fame 2018 class

Former Maryland coach Lefty Driesell was one of the 13 new members introduced Saturday to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2018.

Driesell, who coached the Terps from 1969 through 1986 before finishing his career at Georgia State in 2003, will join another former Maryland coach, Gary Williams, when he is inducted in September.

The 86-year-old Driesell, one of the oldest living former coaches and players ever to be selected, made it on his fourth try after receiving at least 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee. He will be among those introduced at the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

Williams was selected in 2014.

Driesell retired midway through the 2002-03 season with 786 victories as the fourth-winningest Division I coach in history. He is also credited with starting Midnight Madness at Maryland in the early 1970s.

The circumstances that led to his departure from College Park — the cocaine overdose death of All-American Len Bias two days after the 1986 draft — was also believed to play a factor in why it took Driesell so long to get in.

Driesell was the only Division I coach selected to this year’s class.

Among those also selected this year were former NBA stars Grant Hill, Ray Allen and Steve Nash.

