From Clifton Park to College Park and now off to the NBA, Kevin Huerter always returns to his roots

As he and his basketball profile grew while in high school — from a scrawny 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard with a few low- and mid-major scholarship offers to a gangly 6-6 shooter with several big-name programs vying for his signature after his junior year — Kevin Huerter didn’t change.

Confident about his abilities, yet humble about his emerging stature as the star at Shenendehowa High. Comfortable in the spotlight, yet slightly embarrassed by all the attention he was receiving compared with his teammates, especially older brother Thomas.

Now, on the verge of becoming the first Maryland player to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft since Alex Len went No. 5 overall to the Phoenix Suns after his sophomore year in 2013, Huerter remains the same kid who stuck out as much for his bright red hair as he did for his athletic abilities in basketball and baseball.

Which explains, at least in part, why the 19-year-old Huerter will see his seemingly dazzling future unfold surrounded by family, friends and neighbors near his home in Clifton Park, N.Y., during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Huerter is expected to be selected in the first round “somewhere between 16 and 24,” according to one NBA general manager who would comment only on the condition of anonymity. Huerter is expected to be selected in the first round “somewhere between 16 and 24,” according to one NBA general manager who would comment only on the condition of anonymity. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

I know the magnitude of the moment, and how cool and life-changing it will be to hear my name called. — Kevin Huerter, NBA prospect who played at Maryland

According to his father Tom, Huerter turned down an invitation from the league to be in the “green room” at Barclays Center in a Brooklyn, N.Y., and will watch the event on a big-screen television at a local country club with “under 200 people,” including his parents, three siblings, close relatives, former high school teammates and coaches along with well-wishers who simply want to share the moment with him.

“I still have a great connection with home and Shen, and have always felt tremendous support from everyone around not only Clifton Park but the 518 [area code for Albany and surrounding communites],” Huerter texted last week. “Coming from an area that doesn’t produce professional athletes on a yearly basis, I think I’ve received a lot of support just based on what I’m doing [that hasn’t been done] in a long time in my area. Some people are just as excited as I am.”

After a whirlwind process that began in April when he put his name into the draft without signing with an agent, Huerter will probably not have to wait long to hear his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Huerter is expected to go in the first round “somewhere between 16 and 24,” according to one NBA general manager who would comment only on the condition of anonymity.

Huerter, who came to Maryland two years ago as a fast-rising but relatively overlooked four-star prospect (No. 49 overall by ESPN) and ended his college career May 30 by keeping his name in the draft, has seen his stock rise faster and more dramatically than nearly any other player being given serious first-round consideration.

Since going through private workouts in Boston and Brooklyn before the NBA scouting combine in Chicago and in subsequent workouts in Atlanta and Los Angeles, the now-6-7 Huerter has gone from being considered by most as an early- to mid-second-round choice to a player reportedly coveted by many teams in the first round because of his size, deep and accurate shooting, creative passing skills and overall basketball acumen.

It didn’t surprise Huerter that his performance at the combine left such a positive impression.

“I knew it’d be only a matter of time before people saw my full game,” Huerter texted. “Similarly when I was going through the college recruiting process I was under the radar. Then I played in one tournament for my AAU team and all of a sudden got a ton of interest and offers one weekend, simply because teams hadn’t seen me play before. The same thing happened at the combine. … I was able to showcase my talents.”

College basketball analyst Doug Gottlieb wasn’t surprised, either.

“The NBA values length, basketball IQ and skill, Kevin has all of the above listed,” Gottlieb texted Sunday. “Additionally he can play and guard multiple positions. Add in some upstate NY toughness and he is a really good player.”

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon added: “I haven’t had a player whose stock has risen like this since the combine. … He’s a shooter and the NBA is looking for shooters. He obviously showed that skill very well in Chicago. Additionally he showed a great feel for the game. I think his passing ability, which we really know he had and he showed during his time here, really helped his stock rise after the combine.”

SI.com reported recently that Huerter, who is being represented by Chicago-based Mark Bartelstein (who also reps former Terps standout Jake Layman of the Portland Trail Blazers), has received a promise from the Utah Jazz that they will select him at No. 21. Other outlets have reported that the Jazz might have to trade up just to get Huerter to make sure he is available.

”I think he has a promise that he will go in the 20s,” the same general manager said.

It is believed that promise came from either the Jazz or possibly the Los Angeles Lakers. Two days after what was reported to be an impressive workout in Los Angeles, Huerter canceled a similar workout scheduled in Salt Lake City and returned home to confer with his family about whether to keep his name in the draft.

It is heady stuff for a player who, despite coming to College Park as New York State’s Mr. Basketball and having two solid seasons with the Terps, was not named to the Big Ten all-freshman team and earned only honorable mention as a sophomore after Maryland’s disappointing 19-13 season that resulted in the program failing to get a postseason bid for the first time in four years.

Asked whether the past few weeks have been a bit overwhelming, Huerter texted: “Overwhelming isn’t the word, busy is probably better. From the moment I declared for the draft my life has changed, just because of all the added attention and different things I had to do to get ready for the combine and team workouts.

“This next step has been just like any other jump to another level that I’ve had in my life. When I first played at Shen, everything took a step up. Then when I committed to Maryland, everything took a step up. But right now I am just trying to enjoy every moment like I always have.”