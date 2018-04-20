Maryland's Kevin Huerter will declare for NBA draft but will not sign with an agent

Maryland sophomore guard Kevin Huerter declared for this year’s NBA draft without signing with an agent, which will allow him to return to school next season, coach Mark Turgeon announced Friday.

Huerter, who finished second to fellow sophomore Anthony Cowan Jr. in scoring (14.8 points) and assists (3.4) while averaging five rebounds a game, is expected to be invited to next month’s NBA combine in Chicago.

““This will be a great experience for Kevin to get honest feedback from NBA teams and executives,” Turgeon said in a statement released through the athletic department. “Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow Kevin and his family to make an informed decision about his future."

The 6-7, 195-pound Huerter becomes the third Terp to declare after the team’s disappointing 19-13 season, which ended without a post-season tournament invitation for the first time in four years.

Fellow sophomore Justin Jackson announced shortly after the season ended that he would sign with an agent. That ends the college career for the 6-7, 225-pound forward that was shortened by a shoulder injury midway through last season.

Freshman center Bruno Fernando has also declared for the draft, but has not signed with an agent, according to Turgeon. The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Angolan is the only one of the three who might be a first-round draft choice this year.

Huerter has been mentioned as a possible second-round pick, as has Jackson. Both had been projected to be potential first-round picks in the 2019 draft, and Fernando has been projected to a high lottery pick if he remained in school another year.

May 30 is the deadline to withdraw their names from consideration and return to school.

