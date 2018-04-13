Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson resigns from job at end of six-month 'sabbatical'

In a move that was expected from the day it was announced he was taking a six-month “professional development sabbatical,” Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson resigned Friday, the school announced.

In a statement released by the athletic department, university president Wallace Loh said Anderson “led significant initiatives that enhanced the student-athletes’ academic success, personal development and career development.”

A national search for a new athletic director will begin in the “coming weeks,” the school announced.

Anderson replaced Debbie Yow late in the summer of 2010, inheriting a financially strapped athletic department that ultimately led to the elimination of seven sports as well as the university’s decision in 2012 to join the Big Ten the following year.

Anderson also was a lightning rod for controversy, particularly with the firing of longtime football coach Ralph Friedgen after the Maryland alumnus was named Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2010, when the Terps finished 9-4.

The hiring of new coach Randy Edsall, whom Anderson fired in the middle of the 2015 season, was also not a popular move.

“I’m grateful for all that Kevin has done to support our student-athletes to be successful in the classroom, on the field or court, and in life,” Loh said in the statement. “I wish him every success in his future endeavors. I know he’ll inspire many more student-athletes for years to come.”

Anderson, who was not quoted in the release, could not be reached for comment. The 62-year-old Anderson, who came to Maryland from Army, has declined several requests for comment since it was announced in October that he was taking a leave of absence.

In a letter to his staff, Anderson wrote, “Today I am resigning from my position of Athletic Director at the University of Maryland. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish over the last seven years at the University of Maryland.

“It has been a sincere privilege to work with so many talented coaches, administrators and student-athletes who have proudly represented Maryland athletically, academically and in the community. We were outstanding members of the ACC and continued to thrive in a seamless transition to the Big Ten.”

