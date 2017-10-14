Despite reports of firing, Maryland says Kevin Anderson remains athletic director

Despite several reports that Kevin Anderson has been fired, Maryland tweeted Saturday that he remains the school’s athletic director.

Anderson has been the athletic director since replacing Debbie Yow in 2010.

Sources familiar with the situation said Anderson had not been in his College Park office since the end of September.

Anderson and university president Wallace Loh have been at odds for a couple of years, one source said.

Their issues escalated in recent months when Anderson, a San Francisco native, spoke with the University of California about the vacant athletic director job.

One source said Loh was also upset when the Cole Field House renovation project was expanded and the costs rose from $155 million to $196 million, with the once-financially-strapped athletic department being told it had to contribute as much as $18 million.

Anderson has been a polarizing figure for much of his tenure, starting with his firing of popular football coach Ralph Friedgen, a Maryland alumnus, after he led the Terps to a 9-4 record in 2010 and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year.

The subsequent hiring of Randy Edsall brought more heat, as did Edsall’s tenure as head coach that ended with his midseason firing in 2015.

Anderson also cut seven sports in 2012.

But Anderson did hire Mark Turgeon, who has led a resurgence for men’s basketball, and oversaw Maryland’s move from the ACC to the more lucrative Big Ten. The Terps’ nonrevenue sports have also been successful. Maryland’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams won NCAA titles this past spring. The soccer, field hockey and baseball programs have been consistent winners.

Neither Anderson nor Loh could be reached for comment.

