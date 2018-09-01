Freshman Jeshaun Jones scores three times in different ways in first half as Maryland leads Texas at break

Maryland was trying to figure out how to replace DJ Moore going into the 2018 season. It wasn’t just Moore’s ability as a pass catcher, but his versatility running and on occasion throwing the ball that made the now Carolina Panthers rookie a special player in College Park.

The Terps might have found Moore’s successor pretty quickly.

Jeshaun Jones, who was a three-star recruit out of high school in Fort Myers, Fla., accounted for all three Maryland touchdowns in the first half Saturday against No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field. One was a 28-yard run, the next a 65-yard catch and the third a 20-yard pass to Taivon Jacobs.

The three scores came on the only three touches the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jones had in the half — the first three of his college career — and helped give the Terps a 24-7 lead over the Longhorns. The big lead didn’t hold up, as Texas cut its halftime deficit to 24-22.

Jones became the third player to run, catch and throw a touchdown in the same game in the past six years, following Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott in 2014 and TCU quarterback Kenny Hill last season.

After the defense had limited Texas for most of the first quarter — with the only big play coming on a terrific diving 39-yard catch by redshirt junior Devin Duverney in the end zone — Maryland seemed to tire in the second quarter.

The Longhorns quickly scored on a six-play, 69-yard drive to cut their deficit to 24-14. A fumble near the goal line by junior Jake Funk resulted in a safety and Texas took advantage of a free kick by Wade Lees that sailed out of bounds.

Starting from their own 50, the Longhorns needed only five plays for sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger to hook up with junior wide receiver Collin Johnson on a 22-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left in the first half.

Texas got the kickoff to start the second half.

