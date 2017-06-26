Mount St. Joe's Jalen Smith 'pretty close' to decision after Maryland visit

Jalen Smith has a lot on his mind these days. He’s due to take his driver’s test at the end of next week. The Mount St. Joseph basketball star also is close to what is considered another momentous occasion in the life of most teenagers about to enter their senior year of high school – picking a college.

The 6-foot-10 Smith, a four-star prospect rated by most recruiting sites in the top 30 in the country, could be close to making what many have thought to be a foregone conclusion for awhile: that he will stay home and play for Maryland.

Asked how close he was to committing to the Terps, Smith said Monday, “Pretty close I would say.”

His official visit over the weekend, the most recent of several trips Smith has taken over the past couple of years, probably brought Smith to the brink. That former high school teammate Darryl Morsell served as one of Smith’s hosts certainly didn’t hurt Maryland’s chances.

“He’s like one of my deciding factors, going there to play with him again,” Smith said of Morsell, who is expected to play behind sophomores Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter at guard.

Smith said he would like to make a decision before August, which could all but lock him up for the Terps. July is a dead period when it comes to on-campus visits and Smith said he hasn’t set up any other trips. Smith is also reportedly considering Villanova and Virginia.

If he commits, Smith would join another four-star prospect, North Carolina shooting guard Aaron Wiggins, in what is setting up to be coach Mark Turgeon’s best recruiting class since he came to Maryland in 2011. Smith said that Wiggins’ recent commitment did not impact him.

“I really don’t know him,” Smith said.

The Terps are reported to be serious contenders with several other top prospects, including five-star center Moses Brown, five-star shooting guard Keldon Johnson as well as four-star forward Silvio DeSousa and four-star guard Devon Dotson.

Maryland is also one of four finalists for five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley (John Carroll), though Kentucky remains the favorite.

Depending on whether sophomore forward Justin Jackson leaves after next season – the 6-7 Canadian put his name in this year’s NBA draft but withdrew after not signing with an agent – the Terps could have as many as six scholarships available for 2018-19.

Smith – or “Sticks” as he is called because of his long and skinny, 195-pound frame – was the Sun’s Player of the Year as a junior, when he and Morsell led the Gaels to a 35-3 record and a Baltimore Catholic League championship. Smith averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks a game.

As with Smith, the Terps are considered strong favorites for DeSouza, a 6-8, 240-pound power forward ranked No. 28th overall and the 11th best at his position. DeSouza grew up in Angola with incoming freshman Bruno Fernando and the two, according to Fernando, “are like brothers.”

Maryland is also reported to be the favorite to get Brown, a 7-1 center from Queens, N.Y., who is the top-rated big man in the country and the country’s No. 6 overall player. Brown has grown extremely close with assistant Bino Ranson, who was the lead recruiter for Diamond Stone.

The addition of assistant coach Kevin Broadus, who replaced Cliff Warren on Turgeon’s staff in April, could pay benefits in the recruitment of Johnson, a 6-6 shooting guard from South Hill, Va., who is ranked as the second best at his position and the No. 13 player nationally.

Broadus recruited Johnson’s brother, Kaleb Johnson, to Georgetown.

Dotson, a 6-2 point guard from Charlotte, N.C., who is ranked as the No. 33 player nationally and the No. 7 point guard in the country, is AAU teammates with Wiggins, who committed during his official visit earlier this month.

When he was first offered a basketball scholarship to Maryland before his sophomore year at Mount Saint Joseph, Smith called it “a dream”. He even tweeted a photo of himself standing on the court at Xfinity Center during an unofficial visit with #NoPlaceLikeHome attached.

“It’s just a dream to get offered and I hope to play there one day,” Smith said at the time.

The dream seems close to reality and it appears Maryland’s in the driver’s seat for that to happen.

