Mount Saint Joseph star forward Jalen Smith commits to Maryland

Mount Saint Joseph rising senior Jalen Smith, the reigning Baltimore Sun All-Metro Co-Player of the Year and one of the nation’s top forward prospects, committed Monday night to Maryland.

A four-star recruit who has long favored the Terps, Smith announced his pledge on Twitter a day after completing his official visit to College Park.

"I believe that I can academically and athletically achieve my goals at home through my commitment to the UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND," he wrote.

In leading the No. 3 Gaels to the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles last season, Smith averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots per game.

Rated the No. 29 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings, Smith is the second member of the Terps’ Class of 2018. Small forward Aaron Wiggins, a top-70 forward, committed June 3.

Check back later for more.

Twitter: @jonas_shaffer

Email: jshaffer@baltsun.com