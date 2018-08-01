The Baltimore Sun
Mississippi State transfer Schnider Herard leaves Maryland before playing a game

Don Markus
Schnider Herard, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound center who transferred to Maryland from Mississippi State last winter, has left school to pursue a professional career, the team announced Wednesday.

A former four-star recruit who saw his playing time drop from 18.6 minutes per game as a freshman to 8.0 last season before transferring, Herard was expected to provide some depth behind sophomore center Bruno Fernando and freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph).

Herard was not going to be eligible until late December.

Without Herard, the Terps will have redshirt senior Ivan Bender and redshirt sophomore Joshua Tomaic as frontcourt backups. Bender is expected back after tearing his meniscus Dec. 29 against UMBC and missing the rest of the season.

