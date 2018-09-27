Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III out for the season with knee injury

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison III missed the past two games while recovering from a hamstring injury. Harrison will now miss the remainder of his junior year after suffering a knee injury in practice this week, a team spokesman confirmed.

Harrison, who had likely fallen to third string with the emergence of redshirt freshman and former DeMatha High teammate Anthony McFarland Jr. and the resurgence last week of senior Ty Johnson, announced the injury on Instagram.

Harrison carried the ball just 10 times in the first two games, but his performance in a 45-14 win at Bowling Green on Sept. 8 had put him back in the rotation of what is considered Maryland’s strongest position.

After rushing twice for minus-2 yards in the season-opening win over Texas, Harrison ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against the Falcons. He also had a touchdown called back on a 17-yard run.

The knee injury to Harrison, coming during the team’s bye week, will likely leave a bulk of the carries to McFarland, who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in last week’s 42-13 win win over Minnesota, and Johnson, who rushed for 123 yards on 11 carries against the Gophers, including a career-long 81-yard score.

It will also put sophomore Tayon Fleet-Davis into a more regular role. Fleet-Davis had what turned out to be the game-winning 17-yard touchdown against Texas and rushed 15 times for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns against Bowling Green. For the season, Fleet-Davis has rushed 30 times for 148 yards and three scores.

It marks the second time in Harrison’s career that his season has been cut short.

After emerging as Johnson’s co-star in what was called “The Presidential Backfield” by becoming the first Maryland freshman to rush for touchdowns in his first four games and threatening to break LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record, Harrison was suspended for the team’s last four games of the 2016 season.

Harrison and fellow freshman DJ Turner, another former DeMatha standout, were charged with shooting an Air-Soft pellet gun on campus the day after a home game against Michigan and two weeks after he had rushed for a career-high 105 yards and a touchdown in a home win over Michigan State.

The two players were reinstated by then-first-year coach DJ Durkin two days after the Terps lost to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl. After finishing with 633 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 7.2 yards a carry as a freshman, Harrison rushed for 622 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards a carry last season.

The team spokesman said that interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada will address Harrison’s injury at his regular Tuesday news conference in College Park. The Terps, whose next game is Oct. 6 at Michigan, have also been without another junior running back, Jake Funk, the past two games because of a broken hand.

