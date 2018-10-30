Coach DJ Durkin reinstated at Maryland, expected to be back on sideline against Michigan State

More than two months after being placed on administrative leave amid allegations of a “toxic” environment surrounding his football program, third-year Maryland coach DJ Durkin was reinstated Tuesday and is expected to be back on the sideline Saturday when the team faces Michigan State.

In a statement released by a team spokesman Tuesday night, Durkin said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to rejoin the team and very much appreciate having the support of the Board of Regents. Our thoughts have and will continue to be with Jordan’s family.

“I am proud that the team has remained united and represented themselves and the University well during this difficult time. As we move forward, I am confident that our team will successfully represent the entire University in a positive way both on and off the field.”

According to sources, Durkin met with his staff and players before Tuesday’s practice, which was scheduled around the same time the University System of Maryland's Board of Regents held a news conference in Baltimore to announce its recommendation to reinstate the 40-year-old coach.

It was later reported by a few news outlets that some players walked out of the meeting.

Maryland junior offensive lineman Ellis McKennie, a high school teammate at McDonogh of Jordan McNair, who suffered heatstroke during a May 29 practice and died two weeks later, voiced his reaction to the decision on Twitter after the news conference Tuesday.

“Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate,” McKennie wrote. “Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had. It’s never the wrong time to do what’s right.”

Durkin was placed on administrative leave Aug. 14, one day after an explosive article by ESPN detailing charges of verbal and emotional abuse by Durkin and his staff, in particular strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, who was also placed on leave before accepting a settlement and resigning.

According to James Brady, the chairman of the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents, Durkin’s appearance before the regents Friday in Baltimore played a significant role in the third-year coach returning to the team.

“Our meeting with DJ Durkin was very instructive,” Brady said during Tuesday’s news conference in Baltimore. “His passion for the university, for the football team and for the players was absolutely impressive and very believable, and very consistent with what was mentioned in the commission report as well.”

The decision by the Board of Regents seemed to be against the wishes of university president Wallace Loh, who didn’t refer to Durkin by name during Monday’s news conference and who directed a question about his coaching Saturday to athletic director Damon Evans.

Brady referred to the 10 hours of testimony Durkin provided to the commission, in which, according to Brady, "his commitment to the players and to their success and their safety was absolutely genuine. And we had that same impression after we met with him.”

As for the ambiguity regarding the responsibility Durkin had over Court, Brady said that much of it had to do with the overall instability in the athletic department during Durkin’s first two seasons, including athletic director Kevin Anderson, who hired Durkin, taking a leave of absence last fall before resigning in April.

Anderson and Evans, who served as the senior staff liaison with the football program when Durkin was first hired and through much of the coach’s first two years before Evans was promoted to athletic director in June, were criticized in the report for a lack of oversight in guiding the first-time head coach.

“There was confusion, and that was part of the problem,” Brady said. “What we’re going to put into place — what the university will put into place as Dr. Loh suggested — was clarity in terms of those reporting responsibilities so that confusion would no longer exist.”

After there was speculation of Evans’ tenure being short-lived, Brady said the 48-year-old administrator was equally impressive in talking to the regents about how he planned to fix the turmoil in his own department.

“He had talked about what he had done in the last several months in addressing the dysfunction in the department, and he had a plan that made sense to us and a plan that we think can restructure the athletic department in a way to make it what we expect an athletic department at the University of Maryland to be,” Brady said.

“But it was that commitment, the level of detail, all of the input he provided in terms of how he was going to do this. It’s one thing to be able to say, ‘I’m going to fix it.’ It’s another thing to have a plan that makes sense in getting to that point. And he accomplished that.”

Asked when it will be implemented, Brady said, “It has to be implemented as quickly as possible, and I think Dr. Loh agrees. That will be very clear very soon.”

In a letter Evans sent to Maryland boosters and was provided to the media, he said: “While the Commission’s word did not find a toxic culture, it is clear in reading the report that there were some inappropriate and unacceptable behaviors. Coach Durkin and I both agree that mistake were made.

“I take responsibility for those mistakes and as Athletic Director, commit to you that we will do more. We have begun to implement every recommendation from the external review, led by sports medicine expert Rod Walters. We will also implement each of the recommendations made by the Commission.”

There is certainly a question about the trust — or lack of trust — that might now exist between Durkin and Evans. The day that Durkin was put on leave, Evans told the coach before he went out to run a practice that “I’ve got your back,” according to a source familiar with the situation. After the practice, Evans told Durkin he was being put on leave.

Brady said it was now up to Evans and Durkin to coexist.