DJ Durkin was at workout where Jordan McNair was carted off, according to summary released by Maryland

Third-year Maryland football coach DJ Durkin was present at the May 29 workout when redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair was hospitalized, according to a summary of events released by the university Thursday.

McNair, 19, who was treated by the team’s trainers and then transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, died June 13. The former McDonogh star’s cause of death has not been revealed.

The university also announced that all players have returned to offseason workouts, which have been held on a voluntary basis since McNair died. The first official preseason practice will be held Aug. 3, it was also announced.

Maryland opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Texas at FedEx Field.

At a news conference the day after McNair died, then-acting athletic director Damon Evans said the team’s strength and conditioning coaches were present during the workout, one of eight one-hour summer sessions sanctioned by the NCAA.

Previously, Durkin was not mentioned as being present.

Maryland has contracted Walters Inc. to conduct an external reviewof the circumstances surrounding the incident involving McNair. Then-acting athletic director Damon Evans — who was elevated to a permanent position June 25 — said McNair had difficulty recovering after completing 10 110-yard dashes.

According to the summary released Thursday, “Our team has done this particular workout the past two seasons. The workout consisted of a warmup, baseline running drills and position-specific drills.”

All the players who participated in the workout had been medically cleared by a team doctor, according to the summary. Following the workout, the summary said, “Trainers noticed Jordan was having problems recovering. They began supporting an active recovery and providing care. Jordan was talking to our trainers throughout.”

After being moved “via gator” to the Gossett Team House, McNair continued to be treated and observed. Medical personnel were eventually contacted and 911 was called. “Emergency personnel began arriving on the scene around 6 p.m. and Jordan was transported to the hospital,” the summary said.

At the news conference to introduce Evans as the new athletic director, university president Wallace D. Loh said it would take up to 90 days for the sports medicine consulting firm led by by former athletic trainer Rod Walters to finish the external review.

