Digest: Terps' Stukenberg, Hadnagy, Taylor earn top IWLCA honors

Maryland women's lacrosse seniors Zoe Stukenberg (Marriotts Ridge) and Nadine Hadnagy and sophomore Megan Taylor (Glenelg) earned top positional honors at the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association All-America banquet Saturday. Stukenberg, the Tewaaraton Award winner as the nation's best player, was named Midfielder of the Year, Hadnagy Defender of the Year and Taylor Goalie of the Year. The trio helped Maryland to a 23-0 record and the Big Ten regular-season, Big Ten tournament and NCAA championship titles. All three were named IWLCA First Team All-Americans. It was the eighth consecutive year Maryland has earned multiple honors at the IWLCA banquet, and the 10th straight year a Terp was named the nation's top midfielder. Stony Brook junior Kylie Ohlmiller was picked as Attacker of the Year.

Mount Airy's Romanchuk wins U.S. Paralympic title

Team USA wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk, 19, of Mount Airy won the men's T-53/54 1,500-meters in 3 minutes, 0.78 of a second at the U.S. Paralympics track and field national championships at UCLA. Team USA teammate Joshua George finished second in 3:00.90. Athletes who competed at nationals are vying to represent Team USA at the World Para Athletics Championships in London on July 14-23 and World Para Athletics Junior Championships in Nottwil, Switzerland, on Aug. 3-6.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Washington Mystics scored the last seven points of the game from the foul line to beat the visiting Atlanta Dream, 78-72, after blowing an 18-point second-half lead. Atlanta took its only lead at 72-71 with 43.7 seconds left. Delle Donne answered with a ball fake on Sancho Lyttle that led to three free throws with 34.5 seconds to go. Delle Donne grabbed a defensive rebound and added two more free throws to make it 76-71 with 11.9 to play. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Maryland) closed it out from the line with 4.1 left. Washington (5-2) won its fourth straight game to take the Eastern Conference lead. The Mystics' Kristi Toliver (Maryland) added 15 points and Tianna Hawkins (Maryland) 13. Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (4-2) with 24 points.

NBA: Guards Tyler Dorsey (Oregon) and Frank Mason III (Kansas), forwards Moses Kingsley (Arkansas), Ben Moore (Southern Methodist) and Michael Young (Pittsburgh) and center Isaac Humphries (Kentucky) are scheduled to participate in a predraft workout today for the Washington Wizards.

Sailing: The opening races in the America's Cup challenger semifinals on Bermuda's Great Sound have been postponed because the wind didn't reach the required 6 knots for the foiling 50-foot catamarans to race in. Regatta director Iain Murray says the forecast looks better for today. Two races are scheduled in each of the matchups, between Emirates Team New Zealand and Britain's Land Rover BAR, and Sweden's Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan. The winners of the best-of-nine series will meet for the right to face two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match beginning June 17.

Men's soccer: Adalberto Penaranda scored in the 96th minute and Nahuel Ferraresi in the 115th, giving Venezuela a 2-1 win over the United States in Jeonju, South Korea, and a semifinal matchup against Uruguay at the Under-20 World Cup. Jeremy Ebobisse, a French-born forward from Bethesda, scored on a 7-yard header from Brooks Lennon's free kick in the 117th minute, the first goal allowed by Venezuela in the tournament.

Major League Soccer: Ashley Cole deflected a hard shot in front of the goal in the final minute of stoppage time to preserve D.C. United's 0-0 draw with the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night. Jon Kempin made six saves for the Galaxy (5-5-3), and Bill Hamid stopped six for United (4-7-3). The draw ended a three-game home losing streak for D.C. but ran its home scoreless streak to four.

National Women's Soccer League: Mallory Pugh, 19, scored her first professional goal in the 69th minute to become the youngest scorer in NWSL history and the Washington Spirit (2-5-1) earned a 2-0 win over the visiting Houston Dash (2-6-0) on Saturday. Cheyna Wiliams opened the scoring in the third minute.

Boxing: USBO light heavyweight champion Travis "Seveer" Reeves (14-2-2), will defend his title June 17 at Seever Havoc, presented by Shabazz Brotherz Boxing at Du Burns Arena in Canton. Revees won the USBO title Nov. 12 in a second-round knockout of Aaron Quattrocchi. Reeves is also the Maryland cruiserweight champion. Tickets are available at shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/seveer-havoc or by phone at 443-377-2505 or 443-825-6342. Doors open at 4p.m. and the first fight starts at 5 p.m.