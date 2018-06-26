Two in-state football recruits commit to play for Maryland

For the second time in two days, another football player has said he will join Maryland.

Defensive end DeShawn Holt of Westlake in Charles County orally committed to the Terps on Monday on Twitter, becoming the eighth member of the Class of 2019. Holt joins Deonte Banks of Edgewood as the two new Terps recruits to commit for next year’s group.

A 6-foot-5, 220-pound player who runs a 4.74-second 40-yard dash, Holt is a three-star recruit who visited Rutgers on Saturday and already had an offer from Temple.

But to Holt, once he was able to pique the Terps’ interest, the game was over. He cited defensive coordinator Jimmy Brumbaugh as the deal-maker.

“When I met him last week, I really connected with him in-person and it felt like the relationship was real even though it was just a few times,” the defensive end told 247Sports.com. “Even when I met Coach Durkin in his office, it was always just positive vibes up there honestly. Coach Aazaar, too. Just the whole feeling there was perfect.”

Holt, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback, gave his Tweet of intent Saturday, posing in his new bright-red uniform.

Banks earned All-Harford County football honors as a sophomore.

