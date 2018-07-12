Former Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd surrenders passport after bail hearing on rape charge

Former Maryland men’s basketball player Damonte Dodd, who was charged by Prince George’s County police last week for raping a woman at a College Park apartment in November, is free on his own personal recognizance after a bail hearing Thursday morning in Upper Marlboro.

Dodd was ordered to surrender his passport, and to stay away from his alleged victim and any potential witnesses. He is also not allowed to go back to College Park. Dodd, 24, is scheduled to go on trial in September.

“We feel that was important to insure the safety of the victim, in this case we certainly don’t have someone with a criminal history so we don’t believe he’s a danger to the society at large,” a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said. “He turned himself in, so we don’t feel he’s a flight risk. But obviously we have his passport, so he can’t go anywhere. We are fine with the conditions of his bond."

According to prosecutors, Dodd and the woman left a bar near the Maryland campus on Nov. 1. Prosecutors said Dodd had sex with the woman against her will. The woman reported the incident five days later and told police she was inebriated when she had sex with Dodd.

Dodd said the sex was consensual.

Dodd, who grew up on the Eastern Shore and played for the Terps from 2013 through 2017, was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault and two other offenses for having sex without the woman’s consent.

Neither Dodd nor his attorney, Thomas C. Mooney, were immediately available for comment.

On Instagram earlier this week, Dodd posted, “I’m good everyone. Thanks for your concerns. Y’all know wassup. DON’T BELIEVE THE HYPE. I love y’all forreal man” followed by a heart and a laughing tears emoji.

