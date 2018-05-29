Damon Evans has been named Maryland's new athletic director, replacing Kevin Anderson

When former Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson brought Damon Evans in to be his top aide in the fall of 2014, it was viewed widely as a way to help Evans get back in a business he was forced to leave four years before from the same position at Georgia, days after he had been charged with drunken driving.

Nearly four years later, Evans is now taking Anderson’s place in College Park.

Eight months after being named acting athletic director when Anderson went on a six-month sabbatical and two months after Anderson, not unexpectedly, resigned from a position he held for 7 ½ years, Evans was named Monday to the position on a permanent basis.

An introductory news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

“It is a great honor to be chosen to lead at the University of Maryland,” Evans, 48, said in a news release. “Since the day I arrived, I have been inspired by the student-athletes, coaches and support team that strive for success in Maryland Athletics, and I look forward to many successes ahead in our Big Ten era. I’m guided by the principle that we learn from our wins and losses, and I am eager to lead an athletics department that ultimately achieves greatness together.”

Evans’

“Throughout his tenure here, Damon has demonstrated visionary, transparent, compassionate and ethical leadership,” Loh said in a news release. “The candidates invited for interviews had impressive credentials and accomplishments. In the end, a senior leadership search is not only about capabilities. It is also about institutional fit and interpersonal trust and chemistry. In Damon, the University​ of Maryland​ has the right person at the right time.”

Two other candidates were interviewed last week — Temple athletic director Patrick Kraft and former Tennessee athletic director John Currie.

Evans was believed to be Loh’s choice since he was named acting athletic director last fall. The hiring comes as the university has retained an outside consultant to investigate the football program’s protocols after the death of rising sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Evans has become something of a polarizing figure at Maryland, especially in recent months when he got rid of two of Anderson’s closest confidants in the department.

Jamie Williams, who was hired by Anderson in the fall of 2016 to help mentor student-athletes, was fired eight days after Anderson’s sabbatical was announced. Lori Ebihara, the senior women’s administrator, went on personal leave in December and has not returned.

Neither has commented publicly about their situation.

Still, several coaches in the athletic department have embraced Evans as their leader. They range from third-year football coach DJ Durkin, who got to know Evans during the search process that led to his hiring, to field hockey coach Missy Meharg, who has been at Maryland 30 years.

“In a general sense, continuity is a good thing,” Durkin said when asked about Evans shortly after the 2017 season . “You want to be in it with people all working the same direction and there’s things that go on, you can’t retrace history with someone else. You’re building something together.”

Said Meharg: “Since Damon’s come, we’re fine leadership-wise. He is a great leader. He is wicked bright. … We haven’t missed a beat. The department has been led well [by Anderson] and it will continue to be led well.”

While his supporters also include members of his senior staff — some of whom he helped promote and one, senior associate athletic director for development Cheryl Harrison, who was on the search committee — he has many detractors among a vocal group of longtime donors and prominent alumni.

Several of them voiced their displeasure with Evans to Loh during the search process. One of them, Barry DesRoches, even wrote Loh and others, including chancellor Robert Caret, expressing his concerns.

DesRoches and others, including former men’s basketball All-American Len Elmore, told Loh that they didn’t think Maryland should hire anyone with professional and personal baggage for the job.

Elmore was not reacting to Evans’ candidacy, but the suggestion Maryland should consider hiring former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, currently serving as the president of Youngstown State.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun last December, Evans seemed aware of the controversy surrounding him.

“You’re going to have people like what you’re doing, the decisions that you make, you’re going to have people who are going to like you personally and you’re going to have that other group, they’re not going to like what you’re doing, they’re not going like you personally, they don’t think you’re the right individual,” he said.

“You’re not going to make everyone happy. That doesn’t mean you’re not going to try. Everything I do since I’ve been in the business is to try to do what’s in the best interest of the institution, so those individuals who are associated with that institution can have a sense of pride that the institution is moving forward.”

Browse photos from Maryland men's basketball games during the 2017-18 season.

One of Evans’ chief tasks will be helping raise the added $19 million to the athletic department’s responsibility to help pay for the $196 million Cole Field House project. Sources familiar with the project said contributions have been at a standstill for months because of the uncertainty with the athletic director’s job.

Evans said in December that it was to be expected and balked at the suggestion that Maryland was in a “holding pattern” while a new athletic director was sought.

“I think a holding pattern is a little bit strong,” he said. “My job right now — or whether it was someone else’s job — is to navigate. You’ve got to navigate around things. On course doesn’t mean perfect. On course, when things are not running perfectly, you’re still moving in the right direction. That’s how I feel about us. I’m confident that hasn’t changed. I’m confident we’re going to move the institution, we’re going to raise money. We’re going to support our student-athletes.”

In any discussion regarding Evans and the future, his past is often brought up. A four-year starter on the football team at Georgia, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1992 and a master’s degree of education in sports management in 1994. Evans was handpicked by longtime coach Vince Dooley to be his successor as athletic director in 2006.

Admittedly “green" when he was hired at Georgia, Evans credited Dooley with helping him succeed in was not an “easy transition.” Evans said months ago that what happened with the Bulldogs — both good and bad — should help him.