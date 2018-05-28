Maryland's Bruno Fernando will return for sophomore year as Terps still wait on Huerter

Maryland freshman center Bruno Fernando had said all along that he wouldn’t stay in the 2018 NBA draft unless he was assured a spot among the 30 spots in the first round.

After being told by a number of NBA executives and scouts at the league’s recent scouting combine in Chicago that he was likely a mid-to-late second round pick, Fernando lived up to his word Monday.

In a statement release by Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, it was annouced that the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Angolan would return for his sophomore year in College Park.

“I’m happy that Bruno went through the process and was able to gather the necessary feedback to make an informed decision on his future,” Turgeon said. “I think Bruno learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player. We’re really excited to have his energy and passion in our locker room next year.”

The annoucement followed a week of some trepidation for Turgeon, who, according to sources, had been told by Fernando that he was leaning on coming back but wanted to meet with his guardian in Orlando, Fla. After talking with Fenny Falmagne, as well as with John Mahoney, who coached Fernando in a postgrad year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Fernando flew back to Maryland late Sunday night.

“I’m appreciative for the opportunity to go through the NBA draft process,” Fernando said in the statement released by Maryland. “I received a great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision.

“After significant discussions with my family and Coach Turgeon, I have decided to return to Maryland for my sophomore year. I’m excited to continue my education and look forward to a great season. I can’t wait to get back on campus, see my teammates and play in front of the great fans at XFINITY Center this fall.”

Fernando will give Maryland a physical presence inside that Turgeon’s team might have been lacking if 6-foot-9, 205-pound freshman Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) were forced to be the only rim protector, at least until 6-10 transfer Schnider Hérard is eligible in late December.

As a freshman, Fernando averaged 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in only 22.4 minutes a game. Fernando, who was selected to the Big Ten’s all-freshman team, was often limited by foul trouble and also had ankle problems for the first half of the season.

Still, Fernando showed his potential during the second half of the season when some of his best performances came on the road, including a 20-point, 10-rebound outing against Purdue and 7-1, 290-pound Isaac Haas as well as a 21-point, nine-rebound game at Nebraska.

Meanwhile, sophomore guard Kevin Huerter, whose stock rose at the combine, has until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to announce whether he will continue his college career for sign with an agent and take his chances with the June 21 NBA draft.

Dan Bonner, who in his role for a variety of television networks has seen the Terps in person more than any analyst in the country the past two years, believes Fernando could be more vital to Maryland’s success next season than the 6-7 Huerter if only one returns.

“I think given the way Maryland plays, Fernando might be a more important guy to have back just so they could have a physical presence inside,” Bonner said recently. “Obviously losing Huerter would be a serious blow, but I’m not sure they would be better with Huerter and without Fernando. It’s a choice you don’t really want to make – and you’re not going to make. I would think losing Huerter would be the lesser of two evils, but both would be evil.”

Former Division I coach and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg isn't so sure.

“You have players in your program that can do some of the things Kevin Huerter does, but not all of the things,” Greenberg said last week. “To me, even though Fernando’s unique in that he's a wide body that can score in the paint, you need play starters, playmakers, shotmakers, and the ball is going to be in [Huerter’s] hands 60 percent of the possessions.”

