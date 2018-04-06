Maryland freshman Bruno Fernando declares for NBA draft, but without signing with agent

Maryland freshman center Bruno Fernando has declared for the NBA draft, but will go through the process without hiring an agent in order to maintain his NCAA eligibility in the event he returns to College Park for his sophomore season.

In a statement released Friday, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said: “Bruno and I have had a number of conversations regarding his decision to explore the NBA draft. We support him in this decision and will continue to guide him throughout this process.”

Fernando, who was voted to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team after averaging 10.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a game, is expected to be among the players invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago in mid-May. He has until May 30 to withdraw his name from the June draft.

“This direct evaluation will help provide Bruno with an honest assessment of where he stands among NBA teams,” Turgeon said in the statement. “Upon gathering all of the information, Bruno will be able to make the best decision for his future.”

The 6-foot-10, 245 pound Angolan might not be the only player who declares for the NBA draft without signing with an agent.

Sophomore guard Kevin Huerter, whose stock with NBA scouts rose throughout the 2017-18 season, would have to declare in order to attend the combine in Chicago or to work out privately for teams. There is also a possibility that sophomore guard Anthony Cowan Jr. could do the same.

The return of all three players is considered vital for the Terps to rebound from their disappointing 19-13 record and eighth-place finish in the Big Ten. Maryland currently has the No. 14 recruiting class — led by McDonald’s All-American Jalen Smith of Mount Saint Joseph — and still has three scholarships available for 2018-19.

