Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager's status uncertain for Saturday's game vs. Northwestern

Maryland coach DJ Durkin announced at his regular Tuesday news conference that sophomore Max Borteschlager’s status for Saturday’s home game against Northwestern is still being determined.

“Max Bortenschlager is our quarterback,” Durkin said. “We’re going to work through the week and make that evaluation. You can’t make that evaluation on Tuesday for a game on Saturday, who’s healthy, who’s in our best situation.”

Bortenschlager, the third quarterback to start a game for Maryland this season, was injured late in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s 62-14 loss at then-No. 10 Ohio State.

After being forced out of the pocket, Bortenschlager had picked up a few yards and slid to the turf at Ohio Stadium. He was clearly down when Buckeyes cornerback Damon Arnette came in and hit Bortenschlager under the chin strap with his forearm.

Though no penalty flag was thrown, Arnette was ejected for targeting after officials reviewed the play. Bortenschlager remained on the ground for several minutes, but walked off under his own power.

Durkin did give some indication that Bortenschlager could be ready to play against Northwestern. He avoided saying that Bortenschlarger was going through concussion protocol and spoke of the quarterback’s resiliency.

“Max is a tough guy, he bounces back. We’ll keep evaluating as we go through the week and see where we are at the end of the week,” Durkin said.

Before the injury, Bortenschlager had struggled against Ohio State, completing just three of 12 passes for 16 yards, and getting sacked four times, two of which resulted in fumbles.

Bortenschlager had taken over as Maryland’s starting quarterback after freshman Kasim Hill tore his ACL in the first quarter of a 38-10 loss to Central Florida on Sept. 23.

In his first start of the season, against Minnesota on Sept. 30, Bortenschlager completed 18 of 28 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

If Bortenschlager is unable to play against Northwestern, junior Caleb Henderson will likely get his first college start.

A transfer from North Carolina who had played sparingly in two seasons with the Tar Heels, Henderson has had his own injury problems since coming to College Park.

Late in spring practice, Henderson injured his foot and was held out of the annual Red-White spring game. He later tweeted that he had broken the foot. Two weeks into preseason practice, Henderson reinjured the same foot and sat out for about a month.

Henderson returned to practice before the Minnesota game. In relief of Bortenschlager on Saturday, Henderson saw his first action since mop-up duty for the Tar Heels in two early-season games in 2015.

A former four-star prospect who many Maryland fans thought might start in 2017 when he first transferred, Henderson appeared to be either rusty or not 100 percent healthy against Ohio State.

Henderson attempted just one pass, underthrowing junior wide receiver DJ Moore on a deep route, while running five times for minus-2 yards and getting sacked once.

Maryland began the season with sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome as its starting quarterback. He tore his ACL in the third quarter of what became a 51-41 upset road win for the Terps over then-No. 23 Texas.

