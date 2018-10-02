Ankle injury sidelines Maryland QB Max Bortenschlager for remainder of season

Has the Maryland quarterback injury bug bitten again?

Not really, but the Terps are down one player at that position.

A year after taking over as the starter when both Tyrrell Pigrome and Kasim Hill suffered season-ending ACL injuries within the first three games, Max Bortenschlager saw his junior year end prematurely.

According to a team spokesman, the junior quarterback underwent season-ending ankle surgery. Bortenschlager wasn’t present for the 30-minute portion of practice Tuesday viewed by the media, prompting questions about his status.

While his injury won’t affect the Terps as long as Hill and Pigrome stay healthy, Bortenschlager’s role as the holder for extra-point and field-goal attempts will have to be filled, starting with Saturday’s road game against No. 15 Michigan.

After performing admirably last season — starting eight games and finishing with 1,313 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions — Bortenschlager was perfect in his role as the holder this season.

Freshman kicker Joseph Petrino has yet to miss a kick, going 18-for-18 on PATs and 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.

True freshman Tyler DeSue has apparently been elevated to the No. 3 quarterback, based on the fact that he was the only quarterback to join Hill and Pigrome in individual drills at practice during the portion watched by the media.

The holder’s job typically goes to the No. 3 quarterback.

Whoever is given the job as the holder has the benefit of getting some tips from graduate assistant Caleb Rowe, who served as the team’s holder as a senior in 2016 after being relegated to No. 3 behind starter Perry Hills and Pigrome.

