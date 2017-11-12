5 Things We Learned from Maryland's 35-10 loss to Michigan

Based on Michigan’s results this season, there was some hope — however faint — of Maryland upsetting the Wolverines and going into its final home game against Penn State with a chance at becoming bowl eligible.

That pipe dream ended somewhere between a fake punt on which the Terps were improperly aligned and Michigan blocking one of Wade Lees’ punts despite rushing just two players. It quickly turned what had been a 14-0 deficit into a 28-0 deficit by halftime.

No matter how coach DJ Durkin tried to spin the second half and how Maryland had outscored (10-7), outgained (238-93) and outplayed the Wolverines, there is a harsh reality. Until the Terps can do that against a top Big Ten team in a first half and play a complete game, Durkin is not turning this program around.

Here are five things we learned from Maryland’s fifth loss in its last six games:

1. Ryan Brand has his limitations, but he gives Walt Bell’s offense a better chance to work than Max Bortenschlager or Caleb Henderson.

Though Brand couldn’t replicate his late drive magic against Rutgers for an entire game against a much better team, the redshirt sophomore walk-on showed both his maneuverability and his moxie against one of the nation’s top defenses.

The 5-foot-11 Brand is going to get passes knocked down, and his arm strength was a bit lacking at times on a cold, windy day, but he withstood a lot of pressure. He also took several big hits and overcame some early jitters to have a decent debut.

Just the possibility of Brand being able to run — something Durkin and Bell can’t afford him to do much given their dire quarterback situation — was enough to keep the Wolverines from going full bore after him as they have might have with either Bortenschlager or Henderson.

After a bit of a shaky start, Brand showed what having a mobile quarterback does for Bell’s offense. He was able to move around the pocket, getting sacked just once all day by a team that leads the Big Ten in sacks, and make plays.

2. When you think you’ve seen the most creative play drawn up by Bell, think again.

The Terps probably won’t win another game this season, but it won’t be because Maryland’s young offensive coordinator isn’t staying up nights scheming, plotting and drawing up crazy plays.

While the fake punt was a disaster, the two flea-flickers he dialed up were straight out of the Mike Leach’s “Did He Actually Do That?” School of Playcalling.

Both of them wound up going to Brand.

The first, thrown by Lorenzo Harrison III, was muffed by the quarterback-turned-receiver because he said he slowed down to try to catch it.

There were three blockers and plenty of open field in front of him had he caught it.

The second, a 21-yard completion from DJ Moore, put the ball at the Michigan 9.

It was followed two plays later from one of the few bad mistakes Brand made, when he was intercepted by David Long in the end zone and the Michigan cornerback returned it to the Maryland 20.

3. Moore might be the most versatile player in college football.

Moore’s stature as one of the best receivers in Maryland history and arguably the top receiver in the Big Ten this season is easy enough to measure.

Though Moore had a pretty quiet game against the nation’s top pass defense — finishing with five catches for just 37 yards — what he did aside from his normal duties at wideout was eye-catching.

Moore showed off his arm last year when he overthrew one of his teammates on long flea-flicker pass last season against Michigan State, so it wasn’t surprising to see his pass to Brand.

Then there was Moore’s first career punt.

You read that right — punt.

It’s not exactly clear what the play call was when Moore actually punted early in the second quarter, but you have to assume he had the option of running on the play.

A kicker and punter in high school, Moore’s 36-yarder was initially ruled to hit a Michigan player before it was reversed, with the officials saying that he was pushed into the ball by a Maryland player.

Moore also showed his speed — and his heart — when he chased down Long from behind to save what would have become the third pick-six against the Terps this season.

4. Injuries to offensive linemen gave a glimpse of what the future line might look like.

A lot has been made of the fact that aside from quarterback, the Terps have stayed remarkably healthy on offense this season, with the 10 other starters in for every game.

That may change for next week’s game at Michigan State if right tackle Damian Prince isn’t fully recovered from the injury that eventually took him out Saturday late in the first half.

The 6-3, 315-pound junior was replaced by 6-4, 294-pound freshman Marcus Minor, who got his most extensive playing time of the season and held his own against Michigan’s dominant defensive line.

Assuming Minor gets a little bigger by next season, as long as he maintains his athleticism, it will allow the Terps to be more effective running Bell’s version of the zone read.

The other injury Saturday wasn’t as significant, since right guard Terrance Davis was only out for a couple of plays after turning an ankle in the second half.

But it gave Durkin and offensive line coach Tyler Bowan a chance to put 6-1, 307-pound freshman Johnny Jordan at center, with junior Brendan Moore moving into Davis’ spot.

With the players coming in— led by four-star recruits Jaelyn Duncan (St. Frances) and Evan Gregory, as well as T.J. Bradley, one of the top junior college tackles in the country — the Terps should be able to start competing in the Big Ten trenches in the next couple of years.

5. Maryland Stadium will look even more like a miniature Beaver Stadium than M&T Bank Stadium did two years ago.

About the only reason Saturday's game drew a season-high crowd of 44,325 was the thousands of Michigan fans that came out. Not only did Maryland fans sell their seats, they also sold their parking spots, with just as much if not more maize-and-blue tailgating going on than red.

Wait until the Penn State game.