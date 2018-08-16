University System of Maryland Board of Regents to meet about Jordan McNair

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents will meet Friday to discuss the fallout from football player Jordan McNair's death.

The board will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Friday to hear updates about actions the University of Maryland, College Park took after McNair’s death. McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, suffered heatstroke during a team workout May 29 and died June 13.

Since then, media reports have emerged alleging a “toxic” culture in the Maryland football program.

"The Board of Regents was shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Jordan McNair and has found subsequent allegations related to the University of Maryland Terrapins football program profoundly alarming," USM Chancellor Robert Caret said in a statement. "If true, they describe conduct that is unacceptable and antithetical to our commitment to the well-being of all our students and to our values as educators.”

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh and athletic director Damon Evans apologized to McNair’s family and the university community Tuesday.

Maryland football coach DJ Durkin and three team staff members have been placed on administrative leave, and a strength coach on leave resigned.

The board will vote publicly on the conference call whether to reconvene its meeting in a closed session to discuss legal and personnel matters.

