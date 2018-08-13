What you need to know about the Maryland football scandal involving DJ Durkin and the death of Jordan McNair

It’s been two months since University of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died following a preseason workout in College Park. Although questions still remain surrounding his death and accountability for it, here’s what we know so far.

» Who was Jordan McNair?

McNair, 19, was slated to be a redshirt freshman on the University of Maryland’s football team this fall. The former McDonogh School standout was known for his infectious smile, easygoing personality and his work ethic on and off the field.

» How did he die?

McNair collapsed May 29 after a conditioning test during an offseason workout at the University of Maryland.

He was hospitalized and died two weeks later at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. An attorney hired by McNair’s family said he died of heat stroke, as did a foundation established by his family.

The law firm hired by McNair’s family said they have corroborating evidence that suggests McNair was showing signs of heatstroke before he completed the 110-yard sprints.

Heatstroke complications can occur when the body overheats. McNair appeared to have suffered a seizure and struggled to breathe before he was hospitalized, according to 911 tapes obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

» Who is being held responsible?

Maryland football coach DJ Durkin and three members of his staff were placed on administrative leave by athletic director Damon Evans amid allegations of a “toxic culture” within the football program.

Durkin’s leave was met with mixed reactions. McNair’s family’s attorney, William H. “Billy” Murphy Jr., has called for Durkin’s firing.

» Who is reviewing the case?

The University of Maryland in June hired sports medicine consulting firm Walters Inc. to conduct an investigation into the football team’s protocols. The review could take up to 90 days. In addition, the school will launch an external investigation into the football program’s coaching practices, school President Wallace D. Loh wrote in a letter to the university.

» How has McNair’s family responded?

McNair’s parents, Tonya Wilson and Martin McNair, hired Murphy, whose prominent firm also represented Freddie Gray’s family.

They also started the Jordan McNair Foundation, which aims to reduce heat-related deaths among student athletes.

» How common are heatstroke deaths in football?

There were 145 cases of heatstroke-related deaths in football players at all levels between 1960 and 2017, according to the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research. Of those deaths, 90 percent occurred during practices.

» What’s next for Maryland football?

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada, 46, has taken over as the team’s interim coach. Canada, who has never served as a head coach, is in his first year at Maryland after he was fired following a one-season stint as LSU’s offensive coordinator.

The team began practicing Aug. 3, and Maryland’s first regular-season game is scheduled for Sept. 1 against the University of Texas.

Baltimore Sun reporters Jonas Shaffer, Don Markus, Catherine Rentz and Talia Richman contributed to this story.

