Documents show University of Maryland's big football gamble before Jordan McNair's death

In 2012, the University of Maryland lined up more than a dozen of its head coaches — dressed in matching red polo shirts — at a news conference designed, according to an internal email, to present a "visual display of unity."

The event was to formally announce the school's 2014 entry into the Big Ten Conference, a football powerhouse that university officials believed would finally elevate their own middling football program, excite the fan base and provide the athletic department long-term financial security through league-wide revenue sharing.

But six years later, department financial records show a football program dwindling in popularity despite its high-profile athletic conference and a $196 million investment by private donors, the university and the state in a new football field house and multipurpose center. The annual budget records — obtained in a Public Information Act request — chronicle year-over-year declines in football ticket sales revenue and outside donations to the team, even as expenses such as coaching salaries, recruiting, scholarships and team travel are rising.

Particularly ominous for the university is that the slippage came before the heatstroke death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June, a tragedy analysts say has significantly depressed recruiting and is likely to further erode attendance and fundraising. McNair's death has plunged the football program into a prolonged transition period in which the school could be on the hook for millions of dollars to buy out the contracts of coaches, hire new ones and settle with McNair's family, which has hired a prominent lawyer.

Football was the university’s big gamble, and now the odds of a turnaround appear even longer.

Patrick Semansky / AP Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie waves a flag in remembrance of teammate Jordan McNair, who died in June, after a football game against Rutgers, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park.

[Maryland was] trying to chase the end of the rainbow. But they’re hitting a few storms along the way. — Andrew Zimbalist, economics professor at Smith College

The team's problems affect the entire athletics program because football is a linchpin helping to support less prominent teams.

"Football is a huge revenue driver for the intercollegiate athletics program," Athletic Director Damon Evans said in an interview. "And we've got to make sure that we best position that program to have success, because that then filters down to everyone else."

The efforts to boost football have come at significant expense. The records show that football's annual operating expenses of about $19 million dwarf those of any of the university’s other 18 teams. The department spent about $4.9 million on athletic scholarships for the sport last year — about five times more than for any other team. The $6.2 million budget for the football coaching staff accounted for more than one-third of spending on all of the school's coaches.

Those numbers are typical of major college football programs, which are costlier than other teams because of their size — Maryland had 93 players on scholarship — and competition to hire the best coaches. The concern for Maryland is that other schools in the conference — such as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State — have much larger fan bases and stadiums.

Maryland was “trying to chase the end of the rainbow” by moving to the Big Ten, said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College who has written extensively about the sports industry. "But they’re hitting a few storms along the way.”

The Maryland budget figures — contained in annual financial reports to the NCAA — are from the fiscal year ending in June 2017, the last period for which such statistics are available. The reports contain a more detailed accounting of department revenue and expenses than is generally available.

Maryland Athletics Budget

Evans said the department is in a more secure financial position because of annual revenue sharing within the prosperous Big Ten. But he acknowledged that football ticket sales and fundraising were declining even before McNair's death and said it was related to the team's performance. Maryland entered this season with a 10-24 record in Big Ten games and just two winning seasons since 2011.

“Winning helps to cure a lot of woes financially, and that's what we're working toward," Evans said. "Football is not a quick turnaround. Football is something that takes time through recruiting, through getting enough classes in here where you position yourself to compete in a conference as significant as the Big Ten. I do believe we are on the right track with regard to that."

Ticket sales fell from $8 million in the 2016 fiscal year to $6.6 million in 2017. The $6.6 million total barely surpassed the $6.4 million the team recorded in its final season in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which the university fled for more money and exposure. Contributions to athletics — not just football — fell from $13.7 million to $12.2 million.

The university left the ACC after 61 years for a more potent conference boasting football stadiums with nearly twice the capacity of Maryland's. The department still owes the university about $43 million in what it calls "internal debt" — much of it as reimbursement for the $31 million it cost to exit the ACC, according to figures provided by the school.

Boosters predicted the conference shift would produce frequent sellouts at Maryland Stadium. While the financial report covering the 2018 fiscal year is not yet compiled, publicly available attendance records show a marked decline continuing into this season.

The Terps saw an 8,000-fans-per-game boost during their debut Big Ten season in 2014, but the numbers have since steadily fallen. Average home game attendance hovered around 40,000 from 2015 to 2017, according to athletics department data. The stadium holds about 54,000.

Last year, Maryland’s average home game attendance was lower than it was in 2013, NCAA data show. Among Big Ten schools, only Northwestern and Illinois packed fewer seats in 2017.

This season, an average of about 33,700 attended the first three home games.

The team’s recruiting rankings are also suffering. Before McNair's death, Evans said the school had made strides attracting top players. Before this year, he said Maryland was credited with “two of the highest[-rated] recruiting classes in the history of Maryland football."