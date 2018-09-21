Findings on University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair's death to be released Friday

The University System of Maryland’s governing body is expected to release Friday the findings from an investigation into the death of football player Jordan McNair.

The review was requested and paid for by the University of Maryland, College Park. They hired sports medicine consulting firm Walters Inc., led by Dr. Rod Walters, in June to conduct an external investigation of the protocols and procedures related to the 19-year-old offensive lineman’s heatstroke death.

The Board of Regents subsequently assumed control over the review, and will be briefed on Walters’ final report during in a closed session meeting Friday afternoon. The former college athletic trainer is expected to share his findings with the media after the regents’ meeting ends.

University leaders have already admitted that the care they provided McNair, a former McDonogh standout, was not consistent with best practices.

Athletic training staff did not take McNair’s temperature and did not use a cold-water immersion treatment, a technique that researchers say has a high success rate for those suffering heatstroke when properly administered. University president Wallace Loh has said the school takes “legal and moral responsibility for mistakes the training staff made” on the day McNair was hospitalized.

The report should delve into what else took place that day and who was involved with determining McNair’s care.

According to a timeline released by the university on July 12, the supervised workout began at about 4:15 p.m. and the players participated in warm-up, baseline running drills and position-specific drills. Certified athletic trainers were there, as was head coach DJ Durkin. Staff called 911 after McNair showed problems recovering, and emergency personnel arrived at 6 p.m.

The university has not made clear exactly what time McNair began struggling. Audio from 911 calls made just before 6 p.m., obtained by The Baltimore Sun, showed that McNair appeared to have suffered a seizure and was “unable to control” his breath after the football practice.

In August, ESPN reported details from McNair’s last practice. Anonymous sources told them that when McNair struggled to complete a sprint, football trainer Wes Robinson yelled, "Drag his [expletive] across the field!"

Robinson, Durkin and Steve Nordwall, who oversees the trainers and strength and conditioning coaches, have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an external review.

Strength and conditioning coach Rick Court was also placed on leave before ultimately submitting his resignation.

ESPN also reported that the football team fostered a toxic culture. A separate investigation into those claims, also overseen by the Board of Regents, is ongoing.

Among the eight people commissioned to review the team’s culture are former Gov. Bob Ehrlich, Tom McMillen, a former U.S. congressman and Maryland basketball star, and retired U.S. District Court judges Ben Legg and Alex Williams.

The Walters Inc. review comes a day before the Terps will face off against Minnesota at home.

