University of Maryland using 'external group' to review procedures after football player's death

The University of Maryland athletic department is bringing in an “external group” to review its procedures after the death of a 19-year-old football player.

Jordan McNair was entering his sophomore season on Maryland’s football team this fall. He died Wednesday, two weeks after collapsing during an organized team workout in College Park.

Maryland acting athletic director Damon Evans declined during a news conference Thursday to say who will be performing the review. But he told reporters that the university “will have a team provide us necessary feedback so we can move forward.”

“The right thing to do when a situation like this arises is to do a review to make sure proper protocols were followed,” he said. “We will conduct that review and we will learn from that review.”

The university did not disclose McNair’s cause of death.

Evans said McNair was participating in a supervised workout that began around 4:15 p.m. May 29. He said certified athletic trainers were present throughout the workout.

“Upon completion of the workouts, our trainers noted that Jordan was having some difficulty recovering,” Evans said. “They began supporting active recovery and providing the necessary care.”

McNair was transported to the hospital around 6 p.m.

A health department spokeswoman said Thursday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is not involved with the investigation, and will not conduct a forensic autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

McNair’s death has left the university community in mourning. They have recalled his gap-toothed smile, strong work ethic and goofy personality. They said he was sweet and easygoing — except on the field, when the 325-pound offensive lineman became a “beast.”

Maryland football DJ Durkin choked up during the Thursday news conference, as he tried to describe the kind of young man McNair was. He said it was “unreasonable” for a 19-year-old like McNair to die, and for his family to have to go through this pain.

“As big as he was stature wise,” Durkin said, “his heart was much bigger.”

McNair, a former Randallstown resident, was a graduate of McDonogh, where he was named a two-time All-Metro offensive guard. At 6 feet 4, McNair’s size, range and athleticism set him apart from other athletes his age. He was the highest-ranked Baltimore-area high school player, rated No. 287 nationally in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings.

He chose Maryland over about 20 other scholarship offers.

McNair was majoring in kinesiology at College Park.

A private memorial service is scheduled for Thursday afternoon for faculty and students at the McDonogh chapel, said Nina Sinnott, director of communications for the Owings Mills school.

“Its a feeling of losing one of your own,” Evans said. “He is a part of our family.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Katherine Dunn contributed to this report.

