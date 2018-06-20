'You couldn't have been a better gift': Thousands gather for funeral of University of Maryland football player

Thousands of people gathered Wednesday for the funeral of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair, a 19-year-old remembered for his ability to light up any room with his gap-toothed smile.

McNair died June 13, two weeks after collapsing during an organized team workout in College Park. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Students and their families filtered into the chapel at the New Psalmist Baptist Church. McNair’s classmates and teammates from College Park sat alongside the people he knew from his high school years at McDonogh.

The funeral program noted that McNair chose the University of Maryland over scores of other scholarship offers because the Randallstown resident wanted to stay close to home.

At 6 feet 4 and 320 pounds, McNair had earned a reputation as a “gentle giant.” He loved his mother’s banana pudding, excelled in mathematics and was his father’s best friend.

“You couldn’t have been a better gift than you were,” said his father, Marty McNair, looking out toward his son’s casket.

McNair, an offensive lineman who wore the No. 79 jersey, was entering his second season with the Terps. He was a kinesiology major who hoped to eventually become a physical therapist.

Marty McNair announced that the family has created The Jordan McNair Foundation, which is where they are accepting memorial donations.

McNair’s death has sent shockwaves through his community, who are left with few answers about what happened to the young and promising athlete who dreamed of making it to the NFL. The night before his funeral, university officials disclosed that they had hired a sports medicine consulting group to conduct an external review of the football team’s protocols and policies.

“All of us here today are struggling to understand how Jordan could be taken from us,” said McDonogh headmaster Charles W. Britton. “But I do know one thing for sure: Jordan left this world knowing he had an amazing mom and dad, friends who would do anything for him and an abundance of love in his life.”

Maryland football coach DJ Durkin said McNair was a man of few words, but had a “way of making you the best version of you.”

“You couldn’t find a better teammate or a better friend,” Durkin said. “He had a good soul.”

Two Maryland teammates spoke about McNair’s loyal friendship, passion for football and his impressive ability to quote episodes of “The Office” almost verbatim. He always seemed to be eating, they joked. One of his roommates recalled their weekly “Chipotle Thursday” tradition, and he promised to keep it going.

“I refuse to believe this is the end,” said childhood friend and Maryland teammate Ellis McKennie. “The story of Jordan McNair does not end in this church. … Your name and legacy shall live on.”

